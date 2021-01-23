Top-ranked Badgers volleyball team sweeps Purdue in season opener

Devyn Robinson didn’t waste any time in demonstrating the kind of impact she can have on the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.
The highly regarded freshman, taking over the right side spot from the graduated Madison Duello, got her first swing just two points into Friday night’s season opener against No. 13 Purdue and responded with a rocket that would help set the tone for the rest of the night.
The Badgers played like the No. 1 team they are as they rolled to a convincing 25-14, 25-15, 25-16 sweep of the Boilermakers, who were playing without their top weapon, junior outside hitter Grace Cleveland.
Robinson, who recorded nine kills and hit a sizzling .750 with no attack errors, said she had long been building toward her first big moment.
“Honestly, I had a lot of nervous energy going in so I just put it all into that first kill,” Robinson said. “It was surreal. I’ve been waiting for this moment. I came in early (last) January and I’ve waited a whole year to actually play, so it was a great feeling.”
Coach Kelly Sheffield was pleased by the way Robinson, who had been competing with fellow freshman Jade Demps and senior transfer Deahna Kraft for the right side job, rose to the occasion.
“She wasn’t small out there,” Sheffield said. “She knows she belongs in this type of environment. She was ready for it. Sometimes you get people that play a little bit small, a little bit scared, a little bit anxious. That wasn’t her at all, so I really liked the demeanor.
“Offensively, she got in there and took some really good swings. And when the ball wasn’t there she put the ball in good areas of the court. She’s going to be a player that’s going to do a lot for us. It was a good first match and I think she showed that she’s a pretty talented athlete.”
Robinson had plenty of company as the Badgers dominated throughout the match.
Senior Dana Rettke led the way with 11 kills, hitting an error-less .733, as the Badgers hit .415 for the match. They had just six attack errors in 94 swings.
“I thought for the first match of the season we did a pretty good job,” Sheffield said. “We were in system a good time of the night and I thought our passers did a good job.
“We were real smart offensively. We kept our hitting errors really low and we brought our service errors down and I thought we got in a serving groove as the match went on. We didn’t throw away a bunch of points, we played it fairly clean.”
That’s pretty much how things looked to Rettke, who was involved in all four of the Badgers’ blocks, including three solos.
“I think it was a great first night,” Rettke said. “We were fairly clean across the board. Going in and not really having a scouting report, just kind of going in and playing some volleyball, I thought our communication was incredible.
“There’s obviously areas to improve on, but I think we were all very vocal on the court about what we were seeing and adjustments to make. Just an overall great effort across the board. Our passers did a great job. Attackers were really finding the open space.”
The primary area Sheffield is looking for improvement when the teams meet again Saturday is the block. He’s also looking for a better job at containing junior Jael Johnson, who had 12 kills to share match honors with teammate Caitlyn Newton.
“We’ve got to do a better job on Johnson,” Sheffield said. “She might’ve been the best player out on the court tonight. We had a difficult time slowing her down.”
Of course, Purdue coach Dave Shondell might well be saying the same thing about any number of Badgers.
Rettke wouldn’t be surprised if Robinson causes problems for a lot of opponents.
“She brings so much,” Rettke said. “Look at her stat line tonight. She’s someone who puts up big numbers and that’s super awesome to see. She’s a great teammate, works really hard.
“Definitely one of my hype women out on the court. I love to give her a little chest bump now and then. She’s a great player and it’s going to be awesome to see how she progresses throughout the season. Going forward she’s just going to be great.”
Purdue 14 15 16
Wisconsin 25 25 25
PURDUE (kills-digs-blocks) — Bush 2-5-1, Newton 11-4-0, Chinn 2-3-0, Schermerhorn 0-4-0, Hornung 0-5-0, Terwilliger 0-3-0, Ellis 1-0-0, Koch 0-0-0, Trammell 3-0-1, Johnson 12-8-0, Otec 0-8-0. Totals 32-32-2.
WISCONSIN (kills-digs-blocks) — Barnes 0-11-0, Hilley 4-5-0, MacDonald 0-0-0, Gregorski 0-0-0, Hammill 0-0-0, Civita 0-8-0, Robinson 9-2-1, Ashburn 0-1-0, Demps 2-0-0, Rettke 11-3-4, Hart 4-0-0, Loberg 8-9-0, Haggerty 5-2-0, Kraft 2-0-0. Totals 45-41-4.
Hitting percentage — P .170, W .415. Aces — P 2 (Newton, Otec), W 3 (Loberg 2). Assists — P 30 (Bush 27), W 38 (Hilley 33).
