Top-ranked Badgers volleyball team sweeps Purdue in season opener

Devyn Robinson didn’t waste any time in demonstrating the kind of impact she can have on the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.

The highly regarded freshman, taking over the right side spot from the graduated Madison Duello, got her first swing just two points into Friday night’s season opener against No. 13 Purdue and responded with a rocket that would help set the tone for the rest of the night.

The Badgers played like the No. 1 team they are as they rolled to a convincing 25-14, 25-15, 25-16 sweep of the Boilermakers, who were playing without their top weapon, junior outside hitter Grace Cleveland.

Robinson, who recorded nine kills and hit a sizzling .750 with no attack errors, said she had long been building toward her first big moment.

“Honestly, I had a lot of nervous energy going in so I just put it all into that first kill,” Robinson said. “It was surreal. I’ve been waiting for this moment. I came in early (last) January and I’ve waited a whole year to actually play, so it was a great feeling.”

Coach Kelly Sheffield was pleased by the way Robinson, who had been competing with fellow freshman Jade Demps and senior transfer Deahna Kraft for the right side job, rose to the occasion.