Top-ranked Badgers volleyball team collects second sweep of No. 13 Boilermakers

Kelly Sheffield anticipated that his University of Wisconsin volleyball team would face a stiffer challenge from Purdue on Saturday in the second of their back-to-back matches.
And he was right, at least up to a point.
While not quite as dominating as the night before, the top-ranked Badgers got to show a little mettle in recording another sweep of the No. 13 Boilermakers 25-18, 25-21, 25-19 at the UW Field House.
One constant both nights was the play of senior middle blocker Dana Rettke, who led the way with 14 kills and seven blocks. Redshirt senior Molly Haggerty chipped in with 12 kills.
The Badgers hit .360 for the match, while holding Purdue to just .119.
“Overall, we did a lot of positive things,” Sheffield said. “You’re going to learn a lot about the teams in that second match. There are adjustments being made and really good teams on the other side of the net. We’ll learn some things and that’s part of the fun.”
Rettke dominated from the start as she recorded nine kills on 14 swings and had four blocks, including two solos. Fittingly, she closed out the set with a solo block. The Badgers hit .455 in the first set, while holding Purdue to just .100.
After never trailing in that first set, the Badgers were put to their first big test in the second set. UW never trailed by more than two points and never later than 3-2 on Friday night. But in the second set Purdue jumped out to a 4-1 lead and stretched that margin out to five points on three occasions, the latest coming at 19-14.
But senior Grace Loberg, who was replaced by freshman Jade Demps at the start of the set, returned and recorded a kill to start an 11-2 run. Loberg added two more kills in the run, with Devyn Robinson and Rettke also adding two kills each.
“I thought we did a really good job of battling back in the second set,” Sheffield said. “We were down quite a bit and we showed some fighting spirit and cleaned up our game a little bit. I thought that was really big.”
The Badgers took command in the third set with a 6-0 run to open up an 8-3 lead. The Boilermakers never got closer than two points as Haggerty put away five kills for UW.
Purdue 18 21 19
Wisconsin 25 25 25
PURDUE (kills-digs-blocks) — Bush 0-6-0, Newton 9-4-0, Chinn 4-0-0, Schermerhorn 0-8-0, Hornung 0-10-0, Ellis 5-0-0, Koch 6-0-1, Trammell 5-1-0, Johnson 6-2-1, Otec 0-7-0. Totals 35-38-1.
WISCONSIN (kills-digs-blocks) — Barnes 0-8-0, Hilley 1-4-2, Hammill 0-0-0, Civita 0-11-0, Robinson 7-3-4, Ashburn 0-1-0, Demps 3-0-0, Rettke 14-4-7, Hart 1-1-3, Loberg 6-8-0, Haggerty 12-10-0. Totals 44-50-10.
Hitting percentage — P .119, W .360. Aces — P 6 (Newton 4), W 2 (Civita, Ashburn). Assists — P 30 (Bush 25), W 42 (Hilley 36).