Top-ranked Badgers volleyball team collects second sweep of No. 13 Boilermakers

Kelly Sheffield anticipated that his University of Wisconsin volleyball team would face a stiffer challenge from Purdue on Saturday in the second of their back-to-back matches.

And he was right, at least up to a point.

While not quite as dominating as the night before, the top-ranked Badgers got to show a little mettle in recording another sweep of the No. 13 Boilermakers 25-18, 25-21, 25-19 at the UW Field House.

One constant both nights was the play of senior middle blocker Dana Rettke, who led the way with 14 kills and seven blocks. Redshirt senior Molly Haggerty chipped in with 12 kills.

The Badgers hit .360 for the match, while holding Purdue to just .119.

“Overall, we did a lot of positive things,” Sheffield said. “You’re going to learn a lot about the teams in that second match. There are adjustments being made and really good teams on the other side of the net. We’ll learn some things and that’s part of the fun.”

Rettke dominated from the start as she recorded nine kills on 14 swings and had four blocks, including two solos. Fittingly, she closed out the set with a solo block. The Badgers hit .455 in the first set, while holding Purdue to just .100.