Top-ranked Badgers volleyball team cleared to practice, host matches this week

One of the Badgers’ perceived strengths this season is their depth at most every position. They have 20 players on the roster with three — early arriving freshmen Anna Smrek and Lauren Jensen and freshman transfer Sydney Reed — not eligible to play this spring. Sheffield’s priority is to put together the best team he can with the players available until he gets back to a full roster.

“Whoever they give me in practice that day, that’s what we’ll try to do and we’ll train those guys up and try to put the best lineup we can out there and let it rip that night,” he said. “Hopefully, every time we take the court we’ll be able to get some players back. I know we won’t have 17 the next time that we play, but hopefully we’ll have 17 by the end of the month or beginning of next month.”

Sheffield said he’s already cautioned his players to not try to overdo things in their rush to make up for lost time and risk injury. But he conceded that will be an ongoing conversation.