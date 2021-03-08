Top-ranked Badgers volleyball team cleared to practice, host matches this week

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team is back. Or at least a good portion of it.
The top-ranked Badgers (10-0) had their season paused due to positive tests for COVID-19 following their matches Feb. 20-21 at Michigan State. Double matches against Nebraska and Iowa the past two weekends were postponed.
But they were cleared to return to the practice floor Monday afternoon and will play host to Northwestern Friday and Saturday at the UW Field House. It just won’t be the entire team, at least not right away.
Coach Kelly Sheffield said he expects to get a majority of his players back this week, with others joining as they get medical clearance.
“We’ll get about two-thirds of our team back today, so we’ll get back out there and kind of slowly ramp it up and get ready to get back into this race,” Sheffield said.
Sheffield didn’t specify which players will be immediately available and said that list will grow over the upcoming days as additional players are cleared. He said he’s learned from watching how UW football coach Paul Chryst has handled roster uncertainty and admires his mindset.
“Football coaches, man, they have injuries every week and they have people out constantly and he seems to be able to roll with it,” Sheffield said. “They’ve still got to field a team and it’s next-man-up mentality. I think he does a great job. The leadership he has for this program when things aren’t going well has always really impressed me.”
One of the Badgers’ perceived strengths this season is their depth at most every position. They have 20 players on the roster with three — early arriving freshmen Anna Smrek and Lauren Jensen and freshman transfer Sydney Reed — not eligible to play this spring. Sheffield’s priority is to put together the best team he can with the players available until he gets back to a full roster.
“Whoever they give me in practice that day, that’s what we’ll try to do and we’ll train those guys up and try to put the best lineup we can out there and let it rip that night,” he said. “Hopefully, every time we take the court we’ll be able to get some players back. I know we won’t have 17 the next time that we play, but hopefully we’ll have 17 by the end of the month or beginning of next month.”
Sheffield said he’s already cautioned his players to not try to overdo things in their rush to make up for lost time and risk injury. But he conceded that will be an ongoing conversation.
“I’m sure it’s in one ear and out the other,” he said. “It’s up to us to continue to reinforce. It’s up to them to continue to push and to train hard and to go. They’ve got big goals, they’ve got big dreams and they want to get out there. So what we’re going to try to do is communicate in such a way that there’s balance.
“We’ve missed some matches that we certainly would’ve loved to play. These guys have made a lot of sacrifices coming on 12 months now. To lose some matches when you really want to play, sit back in your hotel room or your apartment by yourself for a week and a half and watching other teams go at it is really tough.”
Sheffield pointed to Stanford, the team that beat UW in the NCAA championship match in 2019, as a positive example for dealing with midseason health issues.
“They went into the season the top team in the country and maybe the top player of the country, Kathryn Plummer, had some health issues,” he said. “They put her on the sideline and let her get healthy. The team took some losses, everybody’s concerned. I bet everybody was concerned except Stanford. Right at the end of the year they got her back and they were off and running and kind of ran through the NCAA tournament.
“I’m not saying that’s what we’re going to do, but I think the lesson is that the season is long, the most critical thing by the end of the year is that your team is healthy. Let’s make decisions to allow that to happen.
“We’re not expecting ourselves to be playing at an elite level like we were a couple weeks ago when we get in the gym today. And that’s going to be OK. We’re hoping to be really freaking good somewhere down the line.”