Top-ranked Badgers volleyball team beats Michigan State in four sets

Freshman Jade Demps had 17 kills, including eight in the decisive fourth set, as the top-ranked University of Wisconsin held on to beat Michigan State 25-10, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22 on Sunday at Jenison Field House in East Lansing.

Demps, starting at outside hitter in place of the injured Molly Haggerty, hit .531 for the match with no hitting errors in 32 attempts.

Senior libero Lauren Barnes had a career-high 28 digs to lead the defense for the Badgers (10-0).

Cecille Max-Brown had 12 kills to lead the Spartans (2-7).