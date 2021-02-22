Top-ranked Badgers volleyball team beats Michigan State in 4 sets

When you practice every day against the No. 1 team in the nation, you can’t help but be ready when the chance comes to play against anybody else.

So it was for Jade Demps, who stepped in for the second match in place of injured outside hitter Molly Haggerty to lead the top-ranked University of Wisconsin volleyball team to a 25-10, 25-16, 21-26, 25-22 victory Sunday over Michigan State at Jenison Field House in East Lansing.

Demps, a 6-foot-2 freshman from Raleigh, North Carolina, had 17 kills with no errors, more than doubling her previous season-high of eight kills set on Saturday.

“I feel like our practices prepare me already more than enough to go out and play well and get as many kills as I can for our team,” Demps said. “Our depth is just so great that I know at a moment’s notice I could go in and I have to be able to be there and hold up my end.

“Every day I just want to get better and it’s really awesome to have a team that allows me to do that. I know they’ve got my back and I’m just going out swinging. Everyone is there for me, telling me what’s open so I go ‘OK, OK, I’ve got it, I’m going to go do that.’”