Top-ranked Badgers swept out of NCAA volleyball semifinals by Texas

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s NCAA championship dreams are on hold once again.

The No. 1 seed Badgers saw their quest for the first national title in program history come up short Thursday with a loss to No. 4 Texas, 24-26, 19-25, 23-25, in a national semifinal match at the CHI Health Center Arena.

While the Badgers (18-1) head home following their first loss of the season, the Longhorns (27-1) advanced to the championship match Saturday night against No. 2 Kentucky (23-1), a four-set winner over No. 6 Washington in the other semifinal.

The Badgers were making their fourth appearance in the final four and this is the first time they failed to make it to the final match. The Badgers lost to Stanford in the championship match in 2019.

The victory for Texas avenges a 2013 loss to UW in the national semifinal. The Longhorns will be going for their third NCAA title and their first since 2012, while the Wildcats will be in pursuit of their first title. This will be Kentucky’s first time in the championship match.