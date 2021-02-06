Top-ranked Badgers sweep Rutgers despite 'uneven' play

Redshirt senior Molly Haggerty, who led UW with a modest eight kills, insisted the team did not take Rutgers lightly despite its record of futility.

“Since my freshman year, year after year I think Rutgers has gotten better,” Haggerty said. “I think now with the Big Ten you can’t think of any team less than the top team. Rutgers is a great team, so we should be approaching them the same way we would Nebraska or Penn State.”

Still, there was no disputing Sheffield’s dismal review of the Badgers’ performance and intensity.

“I think Kelly’s right, there’s nothing really to give us great reviews on,” Haggerty said. “I think the whole match we seemed a little tense and tight and didn’t really get into a groove. That team is scrappy and they played till the whistle blew. From the very beginning we didn’t come out with fire and it showed.

“I can’t really think of one thing we were doing well consistently. I think it was just kind of a struggle the whole match. I don’t know why the team was flat.”

Senior libero Lauren Barnes, who led the way with 13 digs, was at a loss to explain that as well. But she couldn’t deny it happened.