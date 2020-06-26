Top 2022 recruit Ella Wrobel commits to Wisconsin Badgers volleyball program

“It was a really hard decision,” she said. “I just really fell in love with Wisconsin, the staff and all the people I’m going to play with in the future. I just had a feeling.”

Erik Vogt, recruiting coordinator at Sports Performance, has a feeling that Wrobel will be an impact player when she gets to UW.

“She’s going to be the complete package at the next level,” Vogt said. “She can pass, she can defend, she’s an exceptional terminator. She’s a big physical blocker. She’s going to be one of the best attackers in that class and any of the classes around her.

“I think if she continues the progression she’s on right now, she can be competing for the Gatorade Player of the Year in high school next year. She’s a really motivated person and I don’t see anything slowing her down. She wants to make her own mark.”

Wrobel comes from a volleyball family. Her father, Gary, played volleyball at Ohio State from 1994 to '97 and his sister, Jenna, was a four-time all-Big Ten player at Michigan State from 1995 to '98. She was a first-team All-American in 1998 and is the Spartans’ all-time leader in kills (2,292) with an average of 5.16 kills per set. They both also played at Sports Performance.