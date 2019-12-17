Tom Oates: Badgers volleyball team on the verge of something big

"Year after year, we've been knocking on that door," Sheffield said. "You've got to be better than the opponent that night. Your work for the rest of the year helps set the stage for that. But I don't think there's any secret sauce or anything. It's just, 'Let's go play a match and (see) if you're the last one standing.' It would be different if we were so much further away than where we're at. If you're a team that is just trying to get into the NCAA tournament or you're a team that doesn't have the support of the athletic department, you can say, 'Hey, we've got to have more support. We've got to have a better schedule. We've got to get into a better conference. We've got to do blah, blah, blah.' But we've got everything we need. We finally have experience with our players as well. We've been a pretty young team the past couple years. We've got the experience now and I think we're going to go there and we're going to give it our best shot."