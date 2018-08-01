Juniors Tiffany Clark and M.E. Dodge and sophomore Sydney Hilley have been selected captains for the 2018 University of Wisconsin volleyball team, coach Kelly Sheffield announced Wednesday.
Clark, a libero from Naperville, Illinois, played in 24 matches last year and averaged 3.88 digs per set to lead the team. She transferred from Michigan to UW last year.
“Tiffany inspires others with her intensity and fiery energy,” Sheffield said. “She’s a ‘let’s get it done’ type of player who is always training on her competitive edge. She will do anything to win at the highest level.”
Dodge, a defensive specialist/libero from East Troy, averaged 2.21 digs per set last year with a career high of 21 against Marquette.
“M.E.’s ‘we got this’ spirit and attitude is something that really inspires her teammates and coaches,” said Sheffield. “Her optimism in challenging situations and her unbridled enthusiasm for life are big driving forces for this team.”
Hilley, a setter from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, earned honorable mention All-American honors as a freshman, ranking seventh nationally and second in the Big Ten with 11.76 assists per set.
“Syd is a mature leader in every aspect of her life, not just the time she’s in the gym,” Sheffield said. “The rest of the team has a high level of trust in her and so do I. Her passion for the game is as high as any player I’ve ever coached. She’s a ‘come with me’ teammate who does a great job of balancing a calming demeanor with an incredible sense of urgency.”
The Badgers open preseason practice on Aug. 8. Wisconsin plays its annual Red vs. White Scrimmage on Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. at the UW Field House. The season opener is Aug. 24 at the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in Minneapolis.