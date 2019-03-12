Three University of Wisconsin volleyball players are among 17 players invited to participate in a spring training session with the U.S. Women’s National Team.
Middle blockers Dana Rettke and Tionna Williams and setter Sydney Hilley will travel to the national team’s training center in Anaheim, California, for the training March 16-23.
Rettke and Hilley, both heading into their junior seasons at UW, are among 10 athletes with college eligibility remaining invited to participate in the extended tryout. Williams completed her eligibility this past season.
Rettke and Williams are among four middle blockers invited, while Hilley is one of three setters.
The players will be evaluated for additional training this summer with the full U.S. national team, with the opportunity to make international rosters for the Pan American Games and Pan American Cup.
“We’re pumped for the opportunity to work with this group and excited to see how they all develop over the next several years,” said Karch Kiraly, U.S. national team head coach.