This Wisconsin volleyball transfer could be 'one of the best players in the country' this season

There’s a new Frank the Tank in town.

And University of Wisconsin volleyball fans only can hope that Sarah Franklin has as big of an impact on that program as her nickname-sake Frank Kaminsky had on the Badgers men’s basketball program.

Franklin, a powerful 6-foot-4 outside hitter who transferred to UW from Michigan State, is being counted on to have a sizable impact on the Badgers as they begin the defense of their first NCAA championship.

Franklin, who picked up the nickname from a couple of Spartans teammates, was unaware of the existence of the previous Frank the Tank. That’s understandable considering she was still in middle school in Lake Worth, Florida, when Kaminsky was leading the Badgers to back-to-back Final Fours and earning national Player of the Year honors in 2015.

“I had never heard of that,” she said. “That’s cool. I’ll carry that on. I don’t mind that.

“I didn’t have a nickname when I got to Michigan State, and I think it started with 'Frank' or 'Frankie' and then turned into Frank the Tank, just because it had a good ring to it. On the court, I’m more Frank the Tank. Sarah doesn’t fit as well as Frank the Tank does.”

Franklin, a redshirt sophomore who will have three years of eligibility at UW, made a name for herself last season, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors after averaging 3.96 kills per set. That’s more than any Badgers athlete has had in the 25-point rally scoring era.

But it’s not her powerful arm, wide array of shots, big serve, sturdy block or high-level passing skills that most jump out at UW coach Kelly Sheffield.

“The first thing I notice is that she is a joyful kid,” Sheffield said. “She loves being in the gym, she loves being around the sport, she loves being around people. That’s the first thing that jumps out at you.”

That spirit and enthusiasm were evident immediately to strength and conditioning coach Kevin Schultz from the time Franklin arrived on campus in June to begin working out with the team.

“What Sarah brings is an infectious energy and a curiosity and a willingness to put herself out there,” Schultz said. “She’s somebody that makes the group better by being there. She’s somebody who raises the bar often. She’s somebody who can really enjoy the process of adding weights and getting stronger.

“It’s been a lot of fun. There are a lot of women on our team that are like that, but she’s just a different personality, a big bubbly personality. She’s one of the first people in and always comes in with a smile, giggles.”

Franklin said that’s a mindset instilled in her by her parents, Todd and Michelle Franklin.

“My dad always said, 'Another day in paradise,'" she said. “No matter where you are, no matter what you’re doing, it’s another good day. My parents have always been so good about that, and I’m very thankful for that. I can gear myself up, no matter what I’m doing. I can make it a fun time.

“I love being around these girls and they bring out the best in me. Sometimes you have those days that are a little groggy, but I try to be happy. It makes life more enjoyable.”

Soccer first

Although both of her parents played volleyball — her mother played at Virginia and coaches with the Palm Beach Juniors Club and her father played club volleyball at Georgia Tech — Franklin resisted their efforts to interest her in the sport. At least for a while.

Franklin was born in Tallahassee and settled in the West Palm Beach area with her family at age 7. Her first athletic love was soccer, where she excelled as a goalie.

“In the beginning, as your parents kind of push you to do something you’re like, no, I don’t want to,” she said. “I said that I’m a soccer player, not a volleyball player. That was my initial thing.”

But she finally relented when she was 11 or 12, and it didn’t take long to change her path.

“My mom kind of pushed me into volleyball, and I was like, OK, fine,” she said. “I tried it and fell in love with it. Everything about it — diving on the floor, hitting — I fell in love with it. And from then on, I just kept at it.”

Part of her motivation, she concedes, is that volleyball is played indoors.

“In Florida, the (air conditioning) is a little more important,” she said. “Better than being outside in the scalding heat. The humidity will get you.”

It didn’t take long before people started noticing her as she embraced the sport.

“I was always taller than everyone else and I was not the most coordinated when I started,” she said. “But when I was 14 or 15, the colleges started to come so I was like, 'Oh, is this something I could actually be good at.' When I started getting letters, I kind of evaluated things and said I could see myself doing this for a really long time. By the time I committed, I could see myself a step above everyone else, which was really exciting for me.”

Franklin visited a couple schools in Florida, but she was intrigued by the notion of playing in the Big Ten. She was recruited by Michigan State and Illinois, but not Wisconsin.

“I wasn’t as big of a recruit in high school,” said Franklin, who was ranked No. 29 in her class by PrepVolleyball.com. “I didn't fully grow into my coordination then. I give Kelly a hard time. I said you could’ve had me in high school. But I’m here now.”

Less is more

Franklin was asked to do just about everything as the best player on a bad team — the Spartans were 11-18 last season, 4-16 in the Big Ten. While she is expected to continue to play six rotations, she won’t have to shoulder as much of the load with the Badgers.

“What is crazy is that she passed half the court all six rotations,” Sheffield said. “I mean she passed half the court when she was a front row player. You don’t ever see that, not with today’s serving.”

While she’s eager to do anything to help the team, she’s also looking forward to sharing the load a little more.

“I think it’s exciting for me because since there was so much on my plate, there were a lot of things that I couldn’t be my best at because I had so many things I had to worry about,” Franklin said. “Not having to stretch myself so far, I’m going to feel more relaxed and confident in all of my teammates. It’s going to be a better team dynamic, which is really exciting because that’s something that I feel like is going to make me better, as well as my teammates better.”

Junior setter MJ Hammill said that Franklin fit right in with her new teammates and embodies the Badgers’ culture.

“The thing that jumps out at me is she’s a gritty player,” Hammill said. “She wants to win and she’s an incredibly hard worker. In Wisconsin, you have that gritty, blue collar work style, and she’s had that from the very beginning. She’s like, I want to be doing the grittiest things, I want to be working the hardest, I want to do extra.”

That extra effort sometimes stretches to tasks off the court as Franklin is called upon to put her civil engineering major skills to use.

“We’ve done a lot of home projects together,” Hammill said. “She put up my shower caddy and my projector in my room and built a table for me.”

Such projects come as naturally for Franklin as a cross-court kill.

“Both my parents are engineers, so it kind of runs in the family,” she said. “I like to build things. I like to do hands-on stuff, so anytime MJ needs something I’ll do it. Anytime there’s a project or something needs to be put together, just send it my way and I’ll do it.”

Of course, for most people Franklin’s most obvious contributions to the team will come on the court. And Sheffield wouldn’t be surprised if she had a Kaminsky-esque impact on the Badgers.

“I think she will be one of the best players in the country,” he said. “Typically you don’t say stuff like that, but she’s got the shoulders to handle that. She wants that. She wants to be great. She is not scared of putting expectations or goals out there and chasing those. And she’s got the work ethic to back all of that up. She will be a player that I think Badger fans are going to love. Blue collar, hunger, drive and joy. That’s her.”