This Wisconsin volleyball transfer could be 'one of the best players in the country' this season

There’s a new Frank the Tank in town.
And University of Wisconsin volleyball fans only can hope that Sarah Franklin has as big of an impact on that program as her nickname-sake Frank Kaminsky had on the Badgers men’s basketball program.
Franklin, a powerful 6-foot-4 outside hitter who transferred to UW from Michigan State, is being counted on to have a sizable impact on the Badgers as they begin the defense of their first NCAA championship.
Franklin, who picked up the nickname from a couple of Spartans teammates, was unaware of the existence of the previous Frank the Tank. That’s understandable considering she was still in middle school in Lake Worth, Florida, when Kaminsky was leading the Badgers to back-to-back Final Fours and earning national Player of the Year honors in 2015.
“I had never heard of that,” she said. “That’s cool. I’ll carry that on. I don’t mind that.
“I didn’t have a nickname when I got to Michigan State, and I think it started with 'Frank' or 'Frankie' and then turned into Frank the Tank, just because it had a good ring to it. On the court, I’m more Frank the Tank. Sarah doesn’t fit as well as Frank the Tank does.”
Franklin, a redshirt sophomore who will have three years of eligibility at UW, made a name for herself last season, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors after averaging 3.96 kills per set. That’s more than any Badgers athlete has had in the 25-point rally scoring era.
But it’s not her powerful arm, wide array of shots, big serve, sturdy block or high-level passing skills that most jump out at UW coach Kelly Sheffield.
“The first thing I notice is that she is a joyful kid,” Sheffield said. “She loves being in the gym, she loves being around the sport, she loves being around people. That’s the first thing that jumps out at you.”
That spirit and enthusiasm were evident immediately to strength and conditioning coach Kevin Schultz from the time Franklin arrived on campus in June to begin working out with the team.
“What Sarah brings is an infectious energy and a curiosity and a willingness to put herself out there,” Schultz said. “She’s somebody that makes the group better by being there. She’s somebody who raises the bar often. She’s somebody who can really enjoy the process of adding weights and getting stronger.
“It’s been a lot of fun. There are a lot of women on our team that are like that, but she’s just a different personality, a big bubbly personality. She’s one of the first people in and always comes in with a smile, giggles.”
Franklin said that’s a mindset instilled in her by her parents, Todd and Michelle Franklin.
“My dad always said, 'Another day in paradise,'" she said. “No matter where you are, no matter what you’re doing, it’s another good day. My parents have always been so good about that, and I’m very thankful for that. I can gear myself up, no matter what I’m doing. I can make it a fun time.
“I love being around these girls and they bring out the best in me. Sometimes you have those days that are a little groggy, but I try to be happy. It makes life more enjoyable.”
Soccer first
Although both of her parents played volleyball — her mother played at Virginia and coaches with the Palm Beach Juniors Club and her father played club volleyball at Georgia Tech — Franklin resisted their efforts to interest her in the sport. At least for a while.
Franklin was born in Tallahassee and settled in the West Palm Beach area with her family at age 7. Her first athletic love was soccer, where she excelled as a goalie.
“In the beginning, as your parents kind of push you to do something you’re like, no, I don’t want to,” she said. “I said that I’m a soccer player, not a volleyball player. That was my initial thing.”
But she finally relented when she was 11 or 12, and it didn’t take long to change her path.
“My mom kind of pushed me into volleyball, and I was like, OK, fine,” she said. “I tried it and fell in love with it. Everything about it — diving on the floor, hitting — I fell in love with it. And from then on, I just kept at it.”
Part of her motivation, she concedes, is that volleyball is played indoors.
“In Florida, the (air conditioning) is a little more important,” she said. “Better than being outside in the scalding heat. The humidity will get you.”
It didn’t take long before people started noticing her as she embraced the sport.
“I was always taller than everyone else and I was not the most coordinated when I started,” she said. “But when I was 14 or 15, the colleges started to come so I was like, 'Oh, is this something I could actually be good at.' When I started getting letters, I kind of evaluated things and said I could see myself doing this for a really long time. By the time I committed, I could see myself a step above everyone else, which was really exciting for me.”
Franklin visited a couple schools in Florida, but she was intrigued by the notion of playing in the Big Ten. She was recruited by Michigan State and Illinois, but not Wisconsin.
“I wasn’t as big of a recruit in high school,” said Franklin, who was ranked No. 29 in her class by PrepVolleyball.com. “I didn't fully grow into my coordination then. I give Kelly a hard time. I said you could’ve had me in high school. But I’m here now.”
Less is more
Franklin was asked to do just about everything as the best player on a bad team — the Spartans were 11-18 last season, 4-16 in the Big Ten. While she is expected to continue to play six rotations, she won’t have to shoulder as much of the load with the Badgers.
“What is crazy is that she passed half the court all six rotations,” Sheffield said. “I mean she passed half the court when she was a front row player. You don’t ever see that, not with today’s serving.”
While she’s eager to do anything to help the team, she’s also looking forward to sharing the load a little more.
“I think it’s exciting for me because since there was so much on my plate, there were a lot of things that I couldn’t be my best at because I had so many things I had to worry about,” Franklin said. “Not having to stretch myself so far, I’m going to feel more relaxed and confident in all of my teammates. It’s going to be a better team dynamic, which is really exciting because that’s something that I feel like is going to make me better, as well as my teammates better.”
Junior setter MJ Hammill said that Franklin fit right in with her new teammates and embodies the Badgers’ culture.
“The thing that jumps out at me is she’s a gritty player,” Hammill said. “She wants to win and she’s an incredibly hard worker. In Wisconsin, you have that gritty, blue collar work style, and she’s had that from the very beginning. She’s like, I want to be doing the grittiest things, I want to be working the hardest, I want to do extra.”
That extra effort sometimes stretches to tasks off the court as Franklin is called upon to put her civil engineering major skills to use.
“We’ve done a lot of home projects together,” Hammill said. “She put up my shower caddy and my projector in my room and built a table for me.”
Such projects come as naturally for Franklin as a cross-court kill.
“Both my parents are engineers, so it kind of runs in the family,” she said. “I like to build things. I like to do hands-on stuff, so anytime MJ needs something I’ll do it. Anytime there’s a project or something needs to be put together, just send it my way and I’ll do it.”
Of course, for most people Franklin’s most obvious contributions to the team will come on the court. And Sheffield wouldn’t be surprised if she had a Kaminsky-esque impact on the Badgers.
“I think she will be one of the best players in the country,” he said. “Typically you don’t say stuff like that, but she’s got the shoulders to handle that. She wants that. She wants to be great. She is not scared of putting expectations or goals out there and chasing those. And she’s got the work ethic to back all of that up. She will be a player that I think Badger fans are going to love. Blue collar, hunger, drive and joy. That’s her.”
Get to know the members of Wisconsin volleyball's 2022 squad as it prepares to defend its NCAA title
Setters
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|6
|MJ Hammill
|Jr.
|6-2
|Greenwood, Indiana
|11
|Izzy Ashburn
|Sr.
|5-11
|Dayton, Minnesota
Breakdown
The Kelly Sheffield era of UW volleyball only has known All-American setting. Lauren Carlini earned second-team honors as a freshman then became the program’s first three-time first-team All-American. In succeeding her, Sydney Hilley received honorable mention as a freshman, second-team honors as a sophomore then three first-team selections.
That is a high standard to maintain for the next in line, but there is a level of confidence that either Hammill or Ashburn is up to the task. And it’s entirely possible that they will share the duties in a 6-2 alignment with the setters alternating, playing only in the back row.
Hammill, who committed to UW as a high school freshman, played the only match that Hilley missed during her career, leading the Badgers to a four-set victory over Minnesota in which they hit a solid .303.
Breakout potential: Hammill. Or Ashburn. Or both. While neither has proven anything in competition, both have the confidence of their coaches and teammates, as shown by their being voted as captains.
The number: 19 – That’s the number of sets played without either Carlini or Hilley at setter in Sheffield’s nine seasons at UW, with 14 of them coming in Carlini’s freshman season in 2013. That’s 1,001 sets out of 1,020.
Outside hitters
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|4
|Liz Gregorski
|R-Jr.
|5-11
|Appleton
|13
|Sarah Franklin
|R-So.
|6-4
|Lake Worth, Florida
|15
|Jade Demps
|Jr.
|6-2
|Raleigh, North Carolina
|17
|Ella Wrobel
|Fr.
|6-4
|Plainfield, Illinois
|22
|Julia Orzol
|So.
|6-0
|Olsztyn, Poland
Breakdown
The Badgers figure to have the deepest and most talented group of outside hitters in at least the past decade. Sarah Franklin and Julia Orzol should be one of the top hitter duos in the Big Ten and perhaps the nation. Both are versatile, expected to play six rotations and be impact players throughout.
There’s also plenty of talent pushing them for playing time. Jade Demps played a significant role during the championship run last year as a back-row attacker and looks to have improved her front-row attack in preseason practice.
Ella Wrobel in many other years would step right into a primary role because she already has demonstrated the skills that made her the No. 11 recruit, according to PrepVolleyball.com. Liz Gregorski finally is healthy after being sidelined for most of her career by a series of injuries.
Breakout potential: Orzol earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors last season while playing with a stress fracture much of the year. Healthy now, she can be a six-rotation force with a powerful serve and strong passing skills.
The number: 3.96 – Kills per set last season by Franklin at Michigan State, ranking third in the Big Ten. The UW record in the 25-point rally scoring era is 3.75 by Dana Rettke in 2019.
Middle blockers/right sides
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|7
|Gabby McCaa
|Sr.
|6-3
|Minneapolis
|9
|Carolina Crawford
|Jr.
|6-3
|Lansing, Kansas
|10
|Devyn Robinson
|Jr.
|6-2
|Ankeny, Iowa
|14
|Anna Smrek
|So.
|6-9
|Welland, Ontario
|18
|Danielle Hart
|5th
|6-4
|Virginia Beach, Virginia
Breakdown
Depth and versatility are the themes for the middles and right sides. The versatility is personified by Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek, who have successfully played both positions and are training for both in practice. After switching spots on the fly early last season, chances are that Robinson will remain at middle and Smrek on the right side. But there are options.
The early season injury to Danielle Hart tested the Badgers’ depth last year, but Hart’s return and the addition of two transfers offers insurance in case the injury bug bites again.
Caroline Crawford started all 51 matches and played in all 197 sets during her first two seasons at Kansas, earning All-Big 12 first-team honors as a freshman and second team as a sophomore. Gabby McCaa played three seasons at Boston College, leading the Eagles in blocks last season.
Breakout potential: Hart was on her way to a breakout season in 2021 when she suffered a torn ACL in practice. She was averaging career highs in kills (2.32) and blocks (1.16) per set and hitting .427 through six matches.
The number: 34 – That’s the number of kills Smrek recorded in the Final Four victories over Louisville (20) and Nebraska (14) on her way to being named MVP of the NCAA championship.
Liberos/defensive specialists
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|0
|Sydney Reed
|Jr.
|5-6
|Glenlg, Maryland
|1
|Joslyn Boyer
|Sr.
|5-6
|Downers Grove, Illinois
|3
|Anna MacDonald
|Sr.
|5-8
|Alpharetta, Georgia
|5
|Shanel Bramschreiber
|5th
|5-8
|Plano, Texas
|21
|Gulce Guctekin
|Fr.
|5-5
|Istanbul, Turkey
Breakdown
Replacing Lauren Barnes at libero is every bit as important a task as filling the void left by Hilley at setter. Gulce Guctekin built an international reputation over the course of five seasons with the Turkish Junior National Team and is the heir apparent despite missing the first week of practice because she was delayed in arriving in Madison.
A wild card in the back row is Shanel Bramschreiber, a three-year starter at Baylor, including two at libero, who entered the transfer portal in June. But as of the second week of practice her status was uncertain as the NCAA hadn’t yet cleared her to play.
Holdovers competing for playing time are Joslyn Boyer, who played in 30 matches last year after starting at libero for Iowa as a sophomore, Anna MacDonald and Sydney Reed.
Breakout potential: Guctekin has been regarded widely as the best libero in Europe and has a string of honors declaring her as such dating back to 2018.
The number: .161 – That’s the opponents’ hitting percentage against UW in 2021, second in the Big Ten to Nebraska. The Badgers held the Huskers to a .141 mark in the title match.