This freshman traveled 5,000 miles to join the Badgers volleyball team. She now leads the team in kills

In turn, her teammates are working to adapt to her, using the Polish pronunciation of her first name — YU lee ah. They also are trying out some nicknames other than Eagle, like JuJu, Oz or YU la, a common nickname back home.

“I like any of them, but I appreciate that they make an effort to remember to call me (Yu lee ah) because they care,” she said. “Like, this is your Polish name everybody called you for 18 years, so we want to call you the way people called you in Poland.”

Her teammates also made a special first impression when she arrived in Madison on Aug. 9. While she felt some initial sadness when she boarded the plane in Warsaw, headed to Frankfurt, Germany, she was feeling better by the time she made her next connection from Chicago to Madison.

Her first glimpse of Madison and the lakes from the air gave her the sense she was coming home.

“In my hometown, Olstyn, there are a lot of lakes,” she said. “So my first thought was, am I actually coming to my home because it looks like my home? I think the lakes are one small thing that makes this place feel like home.”