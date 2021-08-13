This former Badgers star missed out on Olympic volleyball gold. Here's how she hopes to change that in Paris

“Over the past year-and-a-half, we’ve done a lot of work within our team, between zooming and going out and having meals and finding deeper ways to connect with each other. It’s one of those things where I don’t want to make this about me because they just made history and they’ve done an incredible thing for our sport. It’s not even just about them. It’s bigger than them.”

Carlini was optimistic that she would’ve been on the squad had the Tokyo Games been played in 2020. But she could tell that the competition between her, Poulter and Hancock would be tight when the team began preparations this year.

“Coming into 2021, we all had incredible club seasons overseas, so I knew that the gap had narrowed,” she said. “Did I think that I was going to be left out of the two? No.

“The solace I have right now is that I honestly can say that I did everything that I could and I don’t regret anything. I competed hard during club season, I came into the USA gym ready to compete for a spot and the cards didn’t fall my way this time. I can sleep well at night knowing that.”

Carlini’s focus now is to do everything she can to make the team for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The challenge will be that the competition likely will be the same, as will be those who make the selections.