This former Badgers star missed out on Olympic volleyball gold. Here's how she hopes to change that in Paris

Few athletes have worn their Olympics aspirations on their sleeves like Lauren Carlini.
The dream took hold as a 9-year-old who drew a picture of herself wearing a No. 7 USA jersey.
That fanciful ambition took on a realistic glow during Carlini’s four-time All-American career at the University of Wisconsin and seemed to be on the brink of becoming reality when she helped lead the USA team to the FIVB Volleyball Nations League championship in 2019.
She seemingly had established herself as the No. 1 setter heading into an Olympic year. But COVID then caused the Tokyo Games to be postponed, and she found herself in the runup to the 2021 games in a tight competition with former Big Ten Conference rivals Jordyn Poulter (Illinois) and Micha Hancock (Penn State) for the position.
Carlini's dreams were dashed, at least for the time being, with an email informing her that she was not among the 12 players selected to go to Tokyo.
She instead was among a handful of alternates left home to watch as the U.S. team dominated much of the competition and captured its first ever Olympic gold medal.
It was the definition of bittersweet for Carlini, who experienced the personal disappointment and heartbreak while treasuring the accomplishments of her friends and teammates.
It’s a process she’s still working through.
“It has been a learning experience,” said Carlini, 26, who spent a couple days this week in Madison, going to dinner with former teammate Haleigh Nelson on Tuesday, working out with the current Badgers and going to lunch with setters Sydney Hilley, Izzy Ashburn and MJ Hammill then having dinner with coach Kelly Sheffield’s family Wednesday.
She noted a text she recently had received from a Big Ten coach reminding her that not all experiences feel good, but they all are valuable and happen for a reason.
“It also made me kind of flip my thinking and go back to what I always go back on, that every lesson is valuable,” she said. “It may not be the funnest experience in the moment, but knowing that there are things to look forward to and moving forward is the only option I have right now.
“So what can I do in order to be better and have a chance three years from now to try and make that roster and continue making history with this team. That’s kind of where I’m at.”
While it was gut-wrenching for her to not be a part of the Tokyo experience, she said she still was rooting for the U.S. with all her heart from afar.
“It was tough watching from the sidelines, but I hope that they all know and people know that I have so much pride and love for USA volleyball and especially those girls on the team,” Carlini said. “They deserved it.
“Over the past year-and-a-half, we’ve done a lot of work within our team, between zooming and going out and having meals and finding deeper ways to connect with each other. It’s one of those things where I don’t want to make this about me because they just made history and they’ve done an incredible thing for our sport. It’s not even just about them. It’s bigger than them.”
Carlini was optimistic that she would’ve been on the squad had the Tokyo Games been played in 2020. But she could tell that the competition between her, Poulter and Hancock would be tight when the team began preparations this year.
“Coming into 2021, we all had incredible club seasons overseas, so I knew that the gap had narrowed,” she said. “Did I think that I was going to be left out of the two? No.
“The solace I have right now is that I honestly can say that I did everything that I could and I don’t regret anything. I competed hard during club season, I came into the USA gym ready to compete for a spot and the cards didn’t fall my way this time. I can sleep well at night knowing that.”
Carlini’s focus now is to do everything she can to make the team for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The challenge will be that the competition likely will be the same, as will be those who make the selections.
“I think knowing that we are going to be in a very similar position roster-wise, decision-wise, it’s going to be about connecting with people,” she said. “And it’s also having important conversations, hard conversations maybe, with the staff and saying, ‘OK, what specifically do I need to do in order to make this roster next time around?’ Of course, there are massive tournaments leading up to it, like the world championships next year, World Cup after that. So it’s about making those rosters as well.”
Next up for Carlini is a trip Wednesday to Istanbul, Turkey, where she will return to her Turkish Airlines team. It will be the first time she’s played for the same team during her pro career, which began with two seasons with different teams in Italy and one season in Russia.
She said she enjoys the pro lifestyle and plans to continue playing overseas at least through 2024.
“I know this is exactly what I’m supposed to be doing and where I’m supposed to be doing it,” she said. “I’m getting paid to travel and play overseas and experience these cultures. For me, there’s no better job. After 2024, who knows? If a league pops up domestically, I’d absolutely be down to stay and play in front of friends and family.”
And while she’d love to be able to head out with a gold medal around her neck, Carlini knows she isn’t going away empty handed.
“One of the biggest things I’ve taken out of this whole experience was just the support and the messages I’ve gotten from fans all over, Badger fans, USA fans, fans overseas,” she said. “Them feeling gut-wrenched, like I did, and knowing they were bought in with me.
“So I want to say thank you to all the fans everywhere who have reached out and voiced their support and I guess their condolences to me. It’s made me feel great just reading these and knowing how many people are behind me and in my corner. I also hope they are equally excited that USA won because this is great for our sport and growing the game. Hopefully we can bring another one home in three years.”