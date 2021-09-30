This Badgers volleyball player will have a chance to prove 'who the big sister is' when facing Illinois

The two text three or four times a week and they FaceTimed on Sunday when both had a day off.

“They talk all the time,” Michaeline Barnes said. “They’re good support for each other. Caroline is just getting her feet wet at this level and she looks for guidance and support from Lauren. I think it’s nice that they have someone who is going through similar things as they are.”

Lauren Barnes already had dreams as a middle schooler of being a Badger. A Badger hockey player, that is. She started out by tagging along with her brother and cousins and soon was competing with the boys. She switched in seventh grade to the Chicago Mission girls program, where she played until her sophomore year.

“Growing up I wanted to play hockey and I thought that was going to be my sport in college,” she said. “I always had big dreams to play here.”

Barnes mostly played right wing and concedes she was not a great goal scorer.

“I didn’t have the strongest shot,” she said. “I more saw the ice well and could open it up for other people.”

As much as she enjoyed hockey, Barnes concluded in her sophomore year she had to pick one sport.