This Badgers volleyball player tries to play it cool about facing former teammates at Iowa

Just another match. That’s what Joslyn Boyer says.
But she knows it will be a little different Wednesday night when her current world of the University of Wisconsin volleyball team collides with her previous world of the Iowa Hawkeyes.
“I’m excited,” said Boyer, who transferred to UW after two seasons at Iowa. “But it’s no different from any other volleyball match. I’m excited to see some of my old teammates. I miss them.
“I’ve kept in touch with a few of them. When I left they were as good as they could be with it. They were all really nice, really cool, really understanding. It really was the best transition for me and for them, too.”
Boyer was the libero for the Hawkeyes in the spring season, starting all 20 matches and 74 sets. But after going through her second consecutive 4-16 Big Ten Conference season, she decided to look around and see what other options might be out there for her.
That’s a point where things can sometimes get uncomfortable, but if it’s possible to have an amicable breakup it seems like Boyer and the Hawkeyes managed to do it.
It started with a conversation between Boyer and coach Vicki Brown.
“She actually did give me the option to come back,” Boyer said. “To be able to go into the portal and see if there were any other options out there for me, which obviously there was. But if there wasn’t and I didn’t find a place I wanted to go, then I could’ve gone back to Iowa.
“That kind of relieved some of that fear from going into the portal. I knew I could’ve been their libero for a couple more years and gotten my degree. I had that to fall back on.”
That proved to be unnecessary as Boyer quickly heard from a number of schools, with UW being among the first to reach out.
UW and Iowa didn’t meet during the spring season so coach Kelly Sheffield and his staff had to rely on film study and references from others to evaluate Boyer.
“Her numbers were really solid in the Big Ten,” Sheffield said. “She was one of the better passers in the league last year and they were passing two on the court the whole time, so she was covering half the court. The people I spoke with that had been around her had a lot of great things to say about her character and what kind of teammate she was. A lot of people had a lot of great things to say about her.
“It seemed like it would be a very good fit for us and she has come in and filled a very important role for us.”
Boyer has helped bolster the backcourt as a defensive specialist and has emerged as one of the team’s top servers. The Badgers have scored more points off her serves than anyone and she is tied for second in service aces (13) behind Izzy Ashburn (20).
“She balances out our backcourt really well,” Sheffield said. “Nothing fazes her. She’s kind of a happy-go-lucky type of kid. We’ve got some other people in the backcourt that can be fire and brimstone types.
"She’s a very good passer and is an improving defender. She comes in the gym and she’s the same every day. She approaches practice ready to pay attention, eager to learn and is a great teammate.”
Boyer’s presence has taken on even greater significance with fellow defensive specialist Giorgia Civita out indefinitely with a knee injury.
For someone who was not on UW’s recruiting radar coming out of Montini Catholic High School in Lombard, Illinois, Boyer is appreciative of the opportunity to play an important role for a team with championship aspirations. Especially when you’ve been a part of a program with considerably more humble ambitions. The Badgers (11-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are going after their third consecutive conference title and NCAA final four appearance, while the Hawkeyes (2-12, 0-4) are in building mode in their third season under Brown.
“The programs, they’re different, obviously,” she said. “Iowa is growing. They have a good staff there and I believe they will grow and be good. They’re in that stage. Where here, right when I came in, it was like, we’re here to win a national championship and I was going to do whatever I could to get us there.
“It’s been awesome to be able to step up and be a part of this team and be a part of this culture. I tell my teammates a lot that I have a different perspective because (most of them) don’t know any different. I think it’s cool that I can bring that perspective of being able to come in and realize how awesome this culture is and how much we should appreciate it and not take it for granted. It is unlike any other team I’ve ever been on.”