This Badgers volleyball player tries to play it cool about facing former teammates at Iowa

Just another match. That’s what Joslyn Boyer says.

But she knows it will be a little different Wednesday night when her current world of the University of Wisconsin volleyball team collides with her previous world of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

“I’m excited,” said Boyer, who transferred to UW after two seasons at Iowa. “But it’s no different from any other volleyball match. I’m excited to see some of my old teammates. I miss them.

“I’ve kept in touch with a few of them. When I left they were as good as they could be with it. They were all really nice, really cool, really understanding. It really was the best transition for me and for them, too.”

Boyer was the libero for the Hawkeyes in the spring season, starting all 20 matches and 74 sets. But after going through her second consecutive 4-16 Big Ten Conference season, she decided to look around and see what other options might be out there for her.

That’s a point where things can sometimes get uncomfortable, but if it’s possible to have an amicable breakup it seems like Boyer and the Hawkeyes managed to do it.

It started with a conversation between Boyer and coach Vicki Brown.