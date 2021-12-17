This award is the biggest yet for Wisconsin volleyball star Dana Rettke

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dana Rettke has added the biggest individual honor to her already celebrated career with the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.

Rettke was named Friday as the National Player of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, the first Badgers player ever to receive that honor.

It was just Wednesday that Rettke became the first athlete ever to be named a five-time first-team All-American. She also became the first UW player to be named AVCA National Freshman of the Year in 2017.

This latest honor caught Rettke by surprise. She also was quick to share the distinction with her teammates and accept it as a reflection of the entire UW program.

“Initially I was shocked because there are just so many great players this year in this division,” Rettke said. “It was crazy, honestly. So it was really an honor to be recognized with that today.

“But with that being said, while that award has my name on it, that really is just so special to be in our program because I couldn't have done it without our whole entire team. It's such an honor.