Third-ranked Badgers volleyball team defeats No. 6 Ohio State in four sets

“That’s a lot of blocks,” Sheffield said. “That’s something that these guys have worked very hard at. For our left side blocker to get 10 blocks, that doesn’t happen too often.”

Loberg’s presence on the left side helped contribute to a rare off night by Ohio State’s opposite Emily Londot, the 2020 national Freshman of the Year, who had just five kills and hit .000. She was subbed out in the last two sets.

“I’ve worked a ton on blocking,” said Loberg, whose previous career high was six blocks. “A terrible habit of mine has been just reaching past the block and then they would just hit right by me or tool me every time.

“So that’s something I’ve put a lot of work into, repping it out and knowing that even if I’m not getting the block, just setting up good blocks for the middle to close to is just as important. We’ve worked a lot on that as a team and I think it’s really improving.”

The Badgers pulled out a tough win in the first set as the teams battled back and forth to extra points. Freshman Anna Smrek, who started on the right side, was forced to serve on match point because the Badgers were out of substitutions and she hit a strong serve that resulted in an overpass that led to the decisive kill by setter Sydney Hilley.