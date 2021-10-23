Third-ranked Badgers volleyball team defeats No. 6 Ohio State in 4 sets

They weren’t playing for the national championship, or even a Big Ten crown. But you never would’ve known it when the No. 3 University of Wisconsin volleyball team squared off against No. 6 Ohio State on Friday night at the UW Field House.
Grad student Dana Rettke recorded 16 kills and contributed seven blocks to a school-record 19 team blocks as the Badgers defeated the Buckeyes 26-24, 25-22, 25-18, 25-14 before another sellout crowd.
“That was a heck of a volleyball match,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. “I thought both teams were battling like crazy.”
Rettke, who has played in more than her share of big matches over the course of her career, said this one was played on as high a level as any of them.
“It absolutely did,” Rettke said when asked if it felt like a Final Four-type match. “Ohio State is such a great team. They’re gritty and they’re grinding, a really good defensive team. That’s the type of team we’re going to be seeing in the postseason and I thought we battled really hard against them tonight.”
The Badgers’ blocking, which had been a relative weakness for much of the season, was the difference in the match. Grad student Grace Loberg and sophomore Devyn Robinson each had career highs with 10 blocks to lead the way. Ohio State, on the other hand, had just four blocks.
“That’s a lot of blocks,” Sheffield said. “That’s something that these guys have worked very hard at. For our left side blocker to get 10 blocks, that doesn’t happen too often.”
Loberg’s presence on the left side helped contribute to a rare off night by Ohio State’s opposite Emily Londot, the 2020 national Freshman of the Year, who had just five kills and hit .000. She was subbed out in the last two sets.
“I’ve worked a ton on blocking,” said Loberg, whose previous career high was six blocks. “A terrible habit of mine has been just reaching past the block and then they would just hit right by me or tool me every time.
“So that’s something I’ve put a lot of work into, repping it out and knowing that even if I’m not getting the block, just setting up good blocks for the middle to close to is just as important. We’ve worked a lot on that as a team and I think it’s really improving.”
The Badgers pulled out a tough win in the first set as the teams battled back and forth to extra points. Freshman Anna Smrek, who started on the right side, was forced to serve on match point because the Badgers were out of substitutions and she hit a strong serve that resulted in an overpass that led to the decisive kill by setter Sydney Hilley.
In the second set the Badgers trailed 14-8 before rallying behind the serving of Lauren Barnes in a 7-0 run to give UW a 15-14 lead. Ohio State pulled even at 22 but UW finished out the set on a kill by freshman Julia Orzol, a combined block by Rettke and Loberg and a kill by Rettke.
Ohio State jumped out to an 11-3 lead and coasted to an easy win in set 3.
But the Badgers were determined to reverse that in the fourth set.
“In between those two sets we just talked about zoning in on what we can control on our side and really focusing in on starting out the set strong because in the third set they started out on a pretty big run against us,” Loberg said. “We just wanted to come out, foot on the pedal and put the pressure on them right away.”
The Badgers did just that, racing out to a 12-5 lead and never looking back.
UW hit .239 for the match, while Ohio State hit .164, including a -.069 mark in the fourth set.
Orzol had 13 kills and Loberg nine for UW, while Ohio State was led by sophomore middle Rylee Rader with 14 kills.
The Badgers got a boost by the return of defensive specialist Giorgia Civita, who had missed the previous six seasons with a knee injury.
“She had a huge impact on the match,” Sheffield said. “She passed 10 balls and graded out as our highest or second highest passer. That’s huge for us.”
Her impact, however, went beyond the stat sheet.
“Her presence is awesome,” Rettke said. “It gives us a lot of fire. She brings a swagger to the court that I think people just feed off of. She’s a crucial part of this team and I thought she brought it tonight.”
Ohio State 24 22 25 14
Wisconsin 26 25 18 25
OHIO STATE (kills-digs-blocks) — Grunze 6-1-4, Murr 0-9-0, Gruensfelder 0-7-0, Gonzales 11-9-0, Podraza 1-16-1, Davis 8-1-4, Moore 11-8-1, Rader 14-2-2, Londot 5-1-0. Totals 56-54-6.
WISCONSIN (kills-digs-blocks) — Barnes 0-10-0, Hilley 2-9-4, Boyer 0-8-0, Civita 0-2-0, Robinson 2-1-10, Ashburn 0-2-0, Smrek 2-1-4, Demps 6-0-1, Rettke 16-0-7, Loberg 9-5-10, Orzol 13-9-0. Totals 50-47-19.
Hitting percentage — OS .164, W .239. Aces — OS 5 (Gruensfelder 3), W 6 (Barnes, Ashburn 2). Assists — OS 49 (Podraza 45), W 48 (Hilley 43). Att. — 7,540.