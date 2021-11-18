The story of how a Wisconsin volleyball walk-on persevered to earn a scholarship with the Badgers

Liz Gregorski was somewhere between nervous and fatalistic as she headed up to the University of Wisconsin volleyball office for her preseason meeting with coach Kelly Sheffield and assistants Brittany Dildine and Gary White.
Gregorski feared the worst after two injury-plagued seasons in which she not only rarely played but frequently couldn’t even practice.
“I get very nervous with those meetings,” she said. “It’s that imposter syndrome coming up, like I’m getting kicked off the team, goodbye everyone, I’ve really loved playing with you.”
She remained on edge even when Sheffield showered her with compliments.
“I’m sitting there waiting for the ‘but’,” she said. “I’m on the edge of my seat, like, Oh my God, he’s going to tell me to leave. Then he said, ‘And that’s why we’re putting you on scholarship this year.’ I’m getting emotional just thinking about it because that was one of the best moments ever in my life.”
For Gregorski, it was that triumphant moment in her classic underdog story.
“I wasn’t projected to come to Wisconsin,” she said. “I was told I would never get a scholarship here. I was beside myself, that my efforts had translated to something that was tangible. It’s not about the money. It’s the validation that this team wants me and needs me, and I am just as much a part of this team as anyone else is. It’s just validation.
“I just started crying. Brit was like, ‘You can hug him.’ I was just hugging everyone. It was crazy. It was literally one of the best days of my life.”
Sheffield emphasized the scholarship wasn’t a gift. He sees in Gregorski the same qualities that former players like KT Kvas, Haleigh Nelson and ME Dodge brought to the program.
“Those players make the gym more fun,” he said. “Team meetings are more fun. Weight rooms are more fun. Liz brings a spirit, a positive energy. It’s a grind at times, but it’s a sport and it’s supposed to be fun. Those players uplift everybody. Her role is really important.”
It’s only fitting Gregorski’s career highlight to this point took place in Kellner Hall, rather than the UW Field House.
Her injury history goes back to before she joined the UW program, beginning shortly after she first caught the coaching staff’s eyes during camp the summer following her freshman year at Appleton Xavier.
She ironically was brought kicking and screaming to that camp by her father, Bob, a former UW golfer and a member of the Wisconsin State Golf Association Hall of Fame. She had been to a number of other camps and was playing beach volleyball and felt burned out.
“It’s so funny that I didn’t want to come to camp so bad because it’s the sole reason I’m here today,” she said.
Sheffield admits that he’d never heard of her before that camp. But he couldn’t help but notice her.
“It was like, man, who’s that kid?” he said. “She was just balling out. She was shy. She didn’t say anything, but she just balled.”
Gregorski was offered a walk-on opportunity as a defensive specialist after camp. But she was determined to get a chance to be an outside hitter, despite being undersized at 5-foot-11. She ramped up her workouts and improved her vertical jump by six inches to 10-3 at camp the following year. She came away with an opportunity as both a hitter and a DS.
But then things started happening to her.
She shattered a pinkie on a cracked Sport Court tile the summer before her junior year at Xavier, which led to surgery and forced her to miss her high school season. She returned for the club season with Fox Cities Elite and she landed on a girl’s foot under the net and tore the ACL, among other things, in her left knee in her first match.
That required another surgery, and she came back in November to play libero late in her senior high school season because she wasn’t cleared to jump. She then came down and tore the ACL again in her first club match on her first jump.
She spent her entire freshman season at UW rehabbing her knee following another surgery. However, she made enough of an impression on her new teammates that the team captains went to Sheffield and requested Gregorski, who didn’t travel during the regular season, be allowed to dress and be on the bench for the NCAA tournament matches.
“They said she is that important to this team,” Sheffield said. “Our team is better with her around. You don’t take that lightly when your leaders come up and say that to you.”
Gregorski got a chance to show what she can do on the court in what would prove to be the only match of the 2020 spring season. She played six rotations and had seven kills and a team-high eight digs in a match against Iowa State, all the while praying her knee would hold up. The next week everything was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
She made five brief appearances during the 2021 spring season, totaling two digs and one assist.
She crashed and partially tore the PCL and another ligament in her right knee in the first practice for this season, which set her back for a few weeks. She again landed on a foot under the net when she returned. Although her ACL held up, she fractured her fibula, sidelining her for six weeks. She just was cleared to return to practice last week.
“It is night and day knowing I get to put on kneepads today,” she said. “I get to sweat and feel like my lungs are burning. Even today when we have to run lines, I was so thankful because I can do it. When it’s taken away from you — and it’s been taken away from me a lot for different reasons — it changes your perspective.”
Gregorski managed to get on the court twice this season as a server in each of the matches against Dayton.
While she yearns for a larger on-court role someday, and she potentially could be around for three more seasons, Gregorski understands how she best can contribute now.
“I feel like my role on the bench is to instill confidence into people,” said Gregorski, who does a pushup for each ace served up by Izzy Ashburn. “I tell them what they’re doing well and in a positive way what they’re not. I’m that person building them up so when they get back on the court, they’re ready.”
Super senior Grace Loberg is among those who appreciate her efforts.
“She brings so much to this team,” Loberg said. “In practice, she brings energy to our gym 100 percent. And in matches, she’s our bench captain. She’s always positive. She’s always making us laugh in serious moments. I just think she’s such a crucial part of this team.”
And Gregorski has the scholarship to prove it.