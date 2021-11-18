The story of how a Wisconsin volleyball walk-on persevered to earn a scholarship with the Badgers

Sheffield admits that he’d never heard of her before that camp. But he couldn’t help but notice her.

“It was like, man, who’s that kid?” he said. “She was just balling out. She was shy. She didn’t say anything, but she just balled.”

Gregorski was offered a walk-on opportunity as a defensive specialist after camp. But she was determined to get a chance to be an outside hitter, despite being undersized at 5-foot-11. She ramped up her workouts and improved her vertical jump by six inches to 10-3 at camp the following year. She came away with an opportunity as both a hitter and a DS.

But then things started happening to her.

She shattered a pinkie on a cracked Sport Court tile the summer before her junior year at Xavier, which led to surgery and forced her to miss her high school season. She returned for the club season with Fox Cities Elite and she landed on a girl’s foot under the net and tore the ACL, among other things, in her left knee in her first match.

That required another surgery, and she came back in November to play libero late in her senior high school season because she wasn’t cleared to jump. She then came down and tore the ACL again in her first club match on her first jump.