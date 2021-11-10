The Badgers added a powerful outside hitter. Get to know the UW volleyball team's newest member

UW coach Kelly Sheffield saw early on that Wrobel had the makings of a player who could take her place in that company as she became the top recruiting priority.

“She’s a big, strong athlete,” Sheffield said. “She’s got some size to her and she’s played up for quite a few years. Even her sophomore year when she was playing on the 18s, she was the go-to attacker. She was carrying a big weight for them even as a sophomore.

“You could just tell that she was a player that was going to continue to get better and better. She can play either pin. She passes, defends, is a big block up there, attacks out of the back row. She might be a better back-row attacker than she is out of the front row. She can get on a ball in a hurry. She’s a competitor. She wants to get after it, and she’s confident in her abilities.”

That last trait, however, took awhile to hone. That’s part of playing with older players and trying to figure out your place.

“Early on she was the youngest player on experienced teams,” Sheffield said. “She was the young, talented kid who was kind of shy and trying to find her way, when to be forceful and when to take over. It’s been fun watching that progression over the past three years.