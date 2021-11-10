The Badgers added a powerful outside hitter. Get to know the UW volleyball team's newest member

Ella Wrobel long had known she was going to be a Badgers athlete. But the reality of that didn’t really hit her until a few weeks ago.
It was during her official campus visit for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s match against Minnesota on Oct. 1 that Wrobel was struck by the fact that her future was getting closer to becoming her present.
“They let us sit on the bench for warmups, and that was super cool,” said Wrobel, who committed to UW in June 2020. “Once we went back to our seats when the game started, it sounds weird of me to say this, but I got super emotional. It gave me the chills, just the environment in the gym. And I was picturing myself in their shoes next year.”
Wrobel made that official Wednesday when she signed her National Letter of Intent to join the UW program for the 2022 season.
Wrobel, a 6-foot-4 outside hitter from Plainfield, Illinois, is ranked as the No. 11 player nationally in her class in PrepVolleyball.com’s top 150. She was named the best player in Illinois by MaxPreps.com.
She averaged 5.37 kills and 2.44 digs per set and hit .415 in leading Plainfield North to a 32-7 record and a berth in the Class 4A sectional final.
Wrobel also plays for the Sports Performance volleyball club, the club that has produced a succession of Badgers including Lauren Carlini, Molly Haggerty, Tiffany Clark and Courtney Thomas. She helped Sports Performance to a second-place finish at the 2021 AAU national championships.
UW coach Kelly Sheffield saw early on that Wrobel had the makings of a player who could take her place in that company as she became the top recruiting priority.
“She’s a big, strong athlete,” Sheffield said. “She’s got some size to her and she’s played up for quite a few years. Even her sophomore year when she was playing on the 18s, she was the go-to attacker. She was carrying a big weight for them even as a sophomore.
“You could just tell that she was a player that was going to continue to get better and better. She can play either pin. She passes, defends, is a big block up there, attacks out of the back row. She might be a better back-row attacker than she is out of the front row. She can get on a ball in a hurry. She’s a competitor. She wants to get after it, and she’s confident in her abilities.”
That last trait, however, took awhile to hone. That’s part of playing with older players and trying to figure out your place.
“Early on she was the youngest player on experienced teams,” Sheffield said. “She was the young, talented kid who was kind of shy and trying to find her way, when to be forceful and when to take over. It’s been fun watching that progression over the past three years.
“Early on you could see it was in there, but I didn’t think she worked hard enough. I thought she kind of played small. Come on, let’s go. But as soon as she knew how to work hard, then you knew she was just going to go to the next level and be really good. You could see the talent. I think she’s really driven to be a great player.”
Wrobel has a long list of goals, among them being a starter as a freshman. She knows that figures to be a tough challenge with Julia Orzol, Jade Demps, Anna Smrek and Lauren Jardine already in place among the pin hitters. That’s where her club experience could prove beneficial.
“I would say that I was super shy my sophomore year,” Wrobel said. “At the time, I didn’t have a lot of confidence in myself because I was younger. But since my sophomore year my court presence has completely changed.
“Obviously the people I’ll be competing against are insane. Everyone is amazing. Since I’ve gone through playing with older girls, I think that’s going to help me when I get to Madison.”
As things stand, Wrobel is the only member of the 2022 recruiting class. Martha Anthouli, a 6-7 opposite from Greece, had committed to UW but decided several months ago to stay home and start her professional career in Europe.