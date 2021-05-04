 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sydney Hilley to return next season for Badgers volleyball
0 comments
topical
UW VOLLEYBALL

Sydney Hilley to return next season for Badgers volleyball

  • 0
Sydney Hilley makes a set, UW photo

Sydney Hilley makes a set against Rutgers on Feb. 6.

 UW ATHLETICS

Sydney Hilley will return for one last season as setter for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.

Hilley, a two-time first-team All American, announced her decision on her Instagram account. “Not hanging up this jersey yet. Let’s go @badgervb!!”, she wrote below a photo of her that declared “One more year.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics