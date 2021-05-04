Sydney Hilley to return next season for Badgers volleyball

Sydney Hilley will return for one last season as setter for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.
Hilley, a two-time first-team All American, announced her decision on her Instagram account. “Not hanging up this jersey yet. Let’s go @badgervb!!”, she wrote below a photo of her that declared “One more year.”
Going out fighting: See the best plays from the Badgers volleyball team's national semifinal loss to Texas Longhorns
Starting off with a 🔥 rally early on!#NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/5plZk2Zkpz— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) April 23, 2021
If you're new here, welcome— Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) April 23, 2021
Our deck is stacked with aces, including this gem by @sydhil_ ♠️ pic.twitter.com/3L231lwo3n
Sneaky Syd 😏 @sydhil_ #NCAAVB x @BadgerVB pic.twitter.com/uh6Uf1RxnG— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) April 23, 2021
This is so dang cool. The @BadgerSoftball team is on their way to play a series vs Nebraska this weekend to they stopped in Omaha to support @BadgerVB tonigjt in the National semis. On espn now!!— Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) April 23, 2021
Now THAT is true support!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/JUMLrrIYds
That libero play tho 🤩 @laurenbarnes_2 #NCAAVB x @BadgerVB pic.twitter.com/pbPmqp947x— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) April 23, 2021
We love seeing @Devyn_Robinson_ with kill number 🔟 pic.twitter.com/4IrkjG3Jz5— Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) April 23, 2021
Did someone order the STUFFING? 👀#NCAAVB x @BadgerVB pic.twitter.com/6yuEf61aYb— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) April 23, 2021