Junior Sydney Hilley was named Big Ten Conference Player and Setter of the Week for her performance in the University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s victories over Penn State and Nebraska.
Those wins — the first time in program history that the Badgers beat top-5 teams in back-to-back matches — also gave UW a big boost in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll as they jumped six spots to No. 7.
Hilley averaged 12.6 assists in the victories over then-No. 5 Penn State and No. 2 Nebraska, as the Badgers (8-4, 4-0 Big Ten) hit a combined .339 for the week. She also had three service aces and 10 digs against Penn State for her team-high fifth double-double.
Hilley now has seven Setter of the Week honors and two Player of the Week awards in her career.
Undefeated Baylor (13-0) remained atop the AVCA poll, receiving 61 of the 64 first-place votes. Stanford moved up a spot to No. 2, followed by Pitt, Texas, Nebraska, Minnesota, UW, Penn State, BYU and Marquette in the top 10.
The NCAA issued its first RPI list of the season, with UW at No. 6. Baylor also tops the RPI.