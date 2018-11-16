COLUMBUS, Ohio – The University of Wisconsin volleyball team was dominant most of the night as the No. 7 Badgers rolled to a sweep of Ohio State on Friday.
Sophomore Dana Rettke had 17 kills and the Badgers hit a sizzling .432 to beat the Buckeyes 25-10, 25-14, 25-23.
The .432 hitting percentage was the second highest of the season for the Badgers (19-6, 12-5 Big Ten) and sophomore setter Sydney Hilley averaged a season-high 15 assists per set.
“I thought Sydney was fantastic,” coach Kelly Sheffield said. “She’s doing a lot better job of seeing the block. These guys were trapping, sending blockers at different hitters and I thought she did a really good job of recognizing what it was they were trying to do and putting our hitters in really good positions.”
Rettke hit .625 and senior Tionna Williams (.750) and redshirt junior Madison Duello (.467) each contributed nine kills
Junior libero Tiffany Clark had nine digs to pass the 1,000 mark for her career.
“She gives us energy and toughness and fight and spirit and ball control and defensive tenacity,” Sheffield said. “She makes everybody stand up tall. She expects the best out of everybody around her, me included. That is a big number so I’m really happy and proud of her.”
Bia Franklin had eight kills to lead Ohio State (12-17, 3-14). It was the ninth consecutive loss for the Buckeyes, who have been hit hard by injuries this season and have had to play a makeshift lineup.
But after getting shut down in the first two sets, hitting just .032, the Buckeyes came back and put up a fight in the third set. Ohio State led by as many as three points, including 20-17, before the Badgers finally rallied with a 6-1 run fueled by three kills from Williams to take a 23-21 lead.
Sheffield was not surprised in the least that the Buckeyes refused to go down easily, crediting coach Geoff Carlston for his team’s resilience.
“They’ve been decimated by injuries but I really respect how hard he continues to have his team play,” Sheffield said. “After jumping on them the first two sets, he took them in the locker room and they all came out and were playing like they’re trying to win a championship. That’s a mark of his teams and the fighters he has over there.
“They mixed up their serves a little bit and kind of got us there. We didn’t put quite as much service pressure on them as we were for most of the match. I thought we were just swinging away on some balls that maybe we were a little smarter on early on.
“But I thought other than about 10 minutes out of an hour and 16 minute match we played really well. I like how we came back at the end and played a little bit cleaner.”
The Badgers will face Maryland (17-12, 8-9) on the road Saturday. The Terrapins lost 3-1 to Minnesota on Friday night.
Wisconsin 25 25 25
Ohio State 10 14 23
WISCONSIN (kills-digs-blocks) — Hilley 1-10-0, Williams 9-2-1, Duello 9-5-1, Rettke 17-3-2, Loberg 8-5-2, Haggerty 7-4-1, Clark 0-9-0, Bell 0-0-0, Dodd 0-0-0, Dodge 0-9-0. Totals 51-47-4.
OHIO STATE (kills-digs-blocks) — Franklin 8-4-1, Witte 7-0-3, Mauer 6-9-1, Powell 3-1-1, Bukilic 2-2-2, Dailey 1-4-3, Moeller 0-0-1, Gruensfelder 0-0-0, Appold 0-0-0, Halm 0-8-0. Totals 27-28-7.
Hitting percentage — W .432, OS .134. Aces — W 2 (Duello, Haggerty), OS 4 (Powell 3). Assists — W 49 (Hilley 45), OS 27 (Dailey 26). Att. – 1,936.