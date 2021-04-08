Sydney Hilley, Dana Rettke lead Badgers' four All-Big Ten first-team selections

Four members of the University of Wisconsin volleyball team were named to the All-Big Ten first team and senior Sydney Hilley was selected as the conference Setter of the Year.
Hilley and senior middle blocker Dana Rettke were among seven unanimous choices on the 22-member first team announced Thursday. They were joined by senior outside hitter Grace Loberg and freshman right side Devyn Robinson.
Three other Badgers were named to the second team — senior outside hitter Molly Haggerty, senior libero Lauren Barnes and redshirt junior middle blocker Danielle Hart.
Robinson also was named to the All-Freshman team.
The four first-team members matches the largest number in program history set in 1997 and the seven total selections surpass last season’s high mark of six.
Hilley averaged 10.87 assists per set in leading the Badgers to a conference best .342 hitting percentage in earning her second consecutive Setter of the Year honor. The next best team hitting percentage was .272 by Nebraska.
Rettke led the Big Ten in blocks (1.67 per set), was second in hitting percentage (.456) and 10th in kills (3.29). She has been a first-team selection in all four of her seasons, joining Lauren Carlini as the only UW players with that distinction.
Loberg earned her second first-team honor as she averaged 2.89 kills per set, second best on the team, hit .304 and was seventh in the Big Ten in service aces (0.37 per set).
Robinson was one of three freshmen on the first team. She was third in the conference in hitting percentage (.427) and averaged 2.64 kills per set.
Haggerty averaged 2.42 kills and hit .243; Hart averaged 1.83 kills and hit .384, seventh best in the league; and Barnes ranked sixth in digs (4.19 per set).
Senior Nicole Shanahan was named the team’s Big Ten Sportsmanship honoree.
Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy was voted the Player of the Year and Purdue libero Jena Otec was chosen Defensive Player of the Year. Ohio State’s Emily Londot was named Freshman of the Year and the Buckeyes’ Jen Flynn Oldenburg was voted Coach of the Year by both the coaches and the media.
The top-ranked Badgers (15-0) are the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and received a first-round bye. They will face the winner of the first-round match between Bowling Green (22-1) and Weber State (18-1) in the second round 6 p.m. Thursday at the CHI Health Center Convention Center in Omaha.