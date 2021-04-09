Sydney Hilley, Dana Rettke lead Badgers' 4 All-Big Ten first-team selections

Four members of the University of Wisconsin volleyball team were named to the All-Big Ten first team and senior Sydney Hilley was selected as the conference Setter of the Year.

Hilley and senior middle blocker Dana Rettke were among seven unanimous choices on the 22-member first team announced Thursday. They were joined by senior outside hitter Grace Loberg and freshman right side Devyn Robinson.

Three other Badgers were named to the second team — senior outside hitter Molly Haggerty, senior libero Lauren Barnes and redshirt junior middle blocker Danielle Hart.

Robinson also was named to the All-Freshman team.

The four first-team members matches the largest number in program history set in 1997 and the seven total selections surpass last season’s high mark of six.

Hilley averaged 10.87 assists per set in leading the Badgers to a conference best .342 hitting percentage in earning her second consecutive Setter of the Year honor. The next best team hitting percentage was .272 by Nebraska.