When Courtney Gorum started playing volleyball while in middle school, the biggest thing she knew was she liked it better than basketball.
“I stuck with it even though I wasn’t great,” Gorum said.
And when she started playing club volleyball in the middle of her sophomore year of high school, she didn’t really have any expectations of going anywhere in the sport.
“I just loved the sport and wanted to play it more,” she recalled.
Fast forward to Sunday as she and her mother were winding down their official visit to the University of Wisconsin with a campus tour with coach Kelly Sheffield. Just before they were about to head to Sheffield’s house with five committed members of the 2019 recruiting class and their parents, Gorum realized she was ready to make official the decision she had been leaning toward for awhile by telling Sheffield she was ready to be a Badger.
It was a moment that made Gorum, a 6-foot-3 middle blocker from Grassfield High School in Chesapeake, Virginia, pause and contemplate her improbable journey.
“I was kind of nervous and it felt like surreal,” Gorum said. “I was like, wow, I’ve made it this far from starting volleyball just awhile ago. When I first started club I wasn’t expecting this to happen.”
Indeed, it has been a meteoric rise for Gorum, from volleyball neophyte to mid-major recruiting target to top-50 prospect catching the eye of many of the nation’s top tier programs.
She originally committed to Chattanooga in February but after a series of eye-popping performances on the spring club tournament circuit with her Coastal Volleyball Club, she decided to reopen her recruiting process.
After studying and sorting through the new and more prestigious list of suitors, she narrowed her choices to Louisville and UW before making her ultimate decision.
“I chose Wisconsin because I love their culture and how everyone is supportive of the volleyball program,” she said.
In choosing UW, Gorum is following in the footsteps of another Coastal alum, current redshirt freshman Danielle Hart, who took a similar path to becoming a Badger. Hart originally committed to Virginia Tech before reopening her recruiting after taking her game to a new level.
Although Gorum didn’t know Hart, she was well aware of her story, thanks to her club teammate, Hart’s sister Erica.
“They’re very similar in their developmental path,” said Will Stein, Coastal club director. “As a junior they’re right about the same place, capability wise. I think Danielle’s experience played heavily in it. This is a path that somebody else from here took, I think I can follow that path.”
What Gorum lacks in volleyball polish, she makes up for in athletic prowess. She consistently touches 10-foot-4, which would match the top current Badger Dana Rettke, and has touched as high as 10-8, Stein said.
“Courtney is super athletic,” Stein said. “Everyone out here has ‘Bo Jackson’ type stories about Courtney, like ‘I once saw her do this ....’ Her ability to see things in space and anticipate what’s going on, combined with her athleticism and body control are definitely what creates her upside.
“You can’t just be trained into the Big Ten and you can’t just have the athleticism in the Big Ten. You’ve got to put them both together and I think that’s huge for her. She’s still super green.”
Despite her inexperience, Gorum was ranked No. 50 among PrepVolleyball.com’s Senior Aces, with analyst John Tawa raving about her athleticism and upside. She also was one of just three players in the top 50 uncommitted at the time.
Stein said that Gorum is playing catch-up with her peers, which can be a challenge playing in an area that isn’t a real volleyball hotbed.
“Virginia and North Carolina are basketball states, brother,” he said. “We get kids like Courtney in their junior or senior year and kids like Danielle don’t blossom until their junior or senior year.
“I’m doing my best to train her and educate her, but she still doesn’t know what she doesn’t know yet. Which is cool. She’s so interested in everything. She’s a very young student of the game and she’s found online resources to watch volleyball so in her junior year she started watching volleyball more after she completely gave up basketball. I think that’s been an eye opener for her, as she became more of a fan of the sport it kind of piqued her interest a little bit more.”
Stein said one of his major focuses is helping Gorum translate her physical gifts to playing the game effectively.
“We’ve spent the last 365 days teaching her to play taller and play higher,” he said. “She can grab the basketball rim all day long, but getting her to play up there is entirely different. Getting her to be more efficient with her movement has been huge.
“She’s so naturally gifted that sometimes that takes over and she does something crazy that happens to be right. In the Big Ten, that’s not always the case. Out here in Virginia with everybody smaller and less athletic, that’s the case.”
It wasn’t until this past spring while playing in major national events that Gorum captured the attention of big-time college programs. And it also raised her own level of expectations, inspiring her to rethink her college options.
“She really, really dominated everyone we played against,” Stein said. “We played at the JVA West Coast Cup in California. Our team did not finish well but she matched up so well against everyone. No one was able to completely shut her down. She finally looked like she was better than the people we played against. She kind of came of age.
“Then we went to Orlando (AAU National Championships) and it was the same thing. She went from green to dominating. It didn’t matter who we played, she was scoring points. That lit a little fire under her and got her to change her mind.”
After reopening her recruiting, she attended the UW camp in July.
“It kind of opened my eyes to see like, wow I could play harder, I could play bigger volleyball,” she said. “I just have to work a lot harder, knowing that where I’m going I’m going to have to put a ton of effort into it 100 percent of the time. I’m trying to prepare myself for that in high school and improve my time management, which is very important.”
Gorum joins a 2019 recruiting class that includes setter Izzy Ashburn and outside hitter/defensive specialist Liz Gregorski and defensive specialists Dru Kuck, Anna MacDonald and Emma Whitehead.