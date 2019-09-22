University of Wisconsin volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield held his weekly press conference Monday and previewed the Badgers' "home and home" series with Washington. The teams will battle at the Field House in Madison on Thursday and then again in Seattle on Saturday.

A season that began with national championship hopes for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team continued its struggling start as the No. 9 Badgers lost the road end of a home-and-away match on Saturday night at No. 10 Washington in Seattle.

Wisconsin (4-4) not only lost, the Badgers were swept by the Huskies 25-20, 25-20, 25-14.

The Badgers recorded just one block in the match, while Washington hit .457 (48 kills-5 errors-94 attempts) compared to .258 (36-12-93) for the Badgers.

Dana Rettke led Wisconsin with nine kills as no Badger tallied double figures.

Washington outblocked Wisconsin 5-1 and scored on seven service aces, compared to two for the Badgers. Wisconsin finished with a 37-34 advantage in digs, led by Sydney Hilley’s nine.

Wisconsin ended the non-conference season with four losses for the first time since 2011.

