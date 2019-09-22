A season that began with national championship hopes for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team continued its struggling start as the No. 9 Badgers lost the road end of a home-and-away match on Saturday night at No. 10 Washington in Seattle.
Wisconsin (4-4) not only lost, the Badgers were swept by the Huskies 25-20, 25-20, 25-14.
The Badgers recorded just one block in the match, while Washington hit .457 (48 kills-5 errors-94 attempts) compared to .258 (36-12-93) for the Badgers.
Dana Rettke led Wisconsin with nine kills as no Badger tallied double figures.
Washington outblocked Wisconsin 5-1 and scored on seven service aces, compared to two for the Badgers. Wisconsin finished with a 37-34 advantage in digs, led by Sydney Hilley’s nine.
Wisconsin ended the non-conference season with four losses for the first time since 2011.