Strategy, dedication at play for early arriving Wisconsin Badgers volleyball fans

As the NCAA volleyball regional neared Friday at the University of Wisconsin Field House, there was talk of strategy, dedication and sacrifice.
And this was outside, 90 minutes before the heavy gray doors swung open to allow the fans who arrived earliest the chance to sprint to their preferred seating locations in general admission sections.
"We want the front row," said Tim Coulthart of Madison.
Even among a group of die-hard fans, Coulthart has become known for his efforts to secure a spot at the front of the line. On Friday, when the Badgers played a 1 p.m. regional semifinal against Texas A&M, Coulthart made a stop at Mickies Dairy Bar across Monroe Street at 7:30 a.m., then got to the Field House's Gate C doors around 8:15.
The doors were scheduled to open at noon.
Outside of Gate B on the other side of the arena, Badgers fans shared Coulthart's nickname — "Front Row Tim" — and reputation for showing up around noon for a nighttime start.
Coulthart has some trade secrets to protect.
"We're not guaranteed our seats," said Coulthart, a season ticket holder in general admission seating. "People are like, 'What time do you get there?' You can't always give up the information. But I tweet it out and say, hey, we've got both entrances covered at 8:30."
@BadgerVB we have you covered #OnWisconsin #FrontRowTim and friends pic.twitter.com/ie86XbGYwy— Tim Coulthart (@tcoulthart) December 13, 2019
Around 10:30 a.m., Coulthart was at the front of a line of about two dozen people at Gate C at the Field House's southwest corner. By 11, another dozen had joined the queue. By 11:30, people were backed up to Breese Terrace.
It was a similar scene at Gate B on the southeast corner, where the fans at the start of the line have gotten to know each other well through hours spent — sometimes in warmth, more recently in chill — before Badgers volleyball matches.
Chuck Dodge of West Bend was the first one at that door, at around 8:30, to get a good spot to see his granddaughter, Badgers senior M.E. Dodge.
You have free articles remaining.
Jon Russell of Monona was there at around 10 because he stopped at work first. Others took the whole day off; one person admitted to calling in sick.
"We usually divide and conquer," Russell said of the strategy involved in the rush for what he considers to be the best place to watch the game — Section A, right behind the baseline on the Field House's north end.
"We have seats that we all like to sit in. And all us fools that show up early know where everybody sits, so we try to get here early so we can get our favorite seat because we're all general admission."
They pass the time talking and walking around to keep warm. Before the opening rounds of the NCAA tournament last weekend, a UCLA fan from St. Louis who joined the queue had to take a walk and returned with a tray filled with cups of hot chocolate that he passed out.
All-session tickets for the regional sold out in 45 minutes on Monday. Nebraska fan David Turner of Omaha got his passes during that short window and was about 40 or 50 people deep in the Gate C line Friday morning after arriving around 11 a.m.
The Huskers played in the second regional game of the day against Hawaii, at the Field House, which holds 7,052 for volleyball after the opening of six upper-deck sections in 2018.
The wait was nothing unusual for Turner: He has standing-room season tickets for Huskers games and has to run through the Bob Devaney Sports Center to get a good location.
"I knew we had to get here early," Turner said.
Coulthart's early arrival produced the desired result Friday: His run across the Field House got him to the front row of Section A first, and he put his chairback down on seat 7.
He has been coming to Badgers volleyball games since around 1990 but has been doing the run for the last five or six years. UW sells season tickets with guaranteed seat locations, but only along the sidelines.
The competition for seat locations was characterized as a controlled rush. Those who were waiting in line early described instances of people losing their phones and going back to get them later because getting the seat was the priority.
Russell said he once wiped out on a rainy day: "I did a hard plant out of the ticket thing and fell right on my (behind)."
Why does Coulthart go to all the trouble to get his spot?
"We're in the action," Coulthart said of his front-row view. "It's all right in our face and we can see all the movement from left to right, so we can see the plays and the balls, how they move."