Strategy, dedication at play for early arriving Wisconsin Badgers volleyball fans

Around 10:30 a.m., Coulthart was at the front of a line of about two dozen people at Gate C at the Field House's southwest corner. By 11, another dozen had joined the queue. By 11:30, people were backed up to Breese Terrace.

It was a similar scene at Gate B on the southeast corner, where the fans at the start of the line have gotten to know each other well through hours spent — sometimes in warmth, more recently in chill — before Badgers volleyball matches.

Chuck Dodge of West Bend was the first one at that door, at around 8:30, to get a good spot to see his granddaughter, Badgers senior M.E. Dodge.

Jon Russell of Monona was there at around 10 because he stopped at work first. Others took the whole day off; one person admitted to calling in sick.

"We usually divide and conquer," Russell said of the strategy involved in the rush for what he considers to be the best place to watch the game — Section A, right behind the baseline on the Field House's north end.

"We have seats that we all like to sit in. And all us fools that show up early know where everybody sits, so we try to get here early so we can get our favorite seat because we're all general admission."