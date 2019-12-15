Start time set for Badgers volleyball team's NCAA semifinal match vs. Baylor
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska - NCAA volleyball tournament

Wisconsin’s Madison Duello, left, and Dana Rettke put up a block against Nebraska’s Lexi Sun in the first set of the Badgers' sweep of the Cornhuskers in an NCAA regional final Saturday at the UW Field House in Madison.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Match times have been set for the NCAA volleyball national semifinals at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

The No. 4 seed University of Wisconsin (26-6) will face No. 1 Baylor (29-1) on Thursday at 6 p.m., with No. 3 Stanford (28-4) meeting No. 7 Minnesota (27-5) at 8:30 p.m. The matches will be televised on ESPN.

The winners will meet for the national championship Saturday at 6 p.m. That match will be on ESPN2.

Photos: Badgers earn trip to Final Four with sweep of Cornhuskers

