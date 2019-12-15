Start time set for Badgers volleyball team's NCAA semifinal match vs. Baylor

Match times have been set for the NCAA volleyball national semifinals at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
The No. 4 seed University of Wisconsin (26-6) will face No. 1 Baylor (29-1) on Thursday at 6 p.m., with No. 3 Stanford (28-4) meeting No. 7 Minnesota (27-5) at 8:30 p.m. The matches will be televised on ESPN.
The winners will meet for the national championship Saturday at 6 p.m. That match will be on ESPN2.
You have free articles remaining.
Photos: Badgers earn trip to Final Four with sweep of Cornhuskers