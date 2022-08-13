Star Dana Rettke overcame scary moments off court during Wisconsin volleyball's national title run

Editor’s note: State Journal reporter Dennis Punzel chronicled the University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s rise under coach Kelly Sheffield and last season’s run to the national championship in a recently released book titled: "Point Wisconsin! The Road to a National Title for Kelly Sheffield & the Wisconsin Badgers." Here is an excerpt from the book.

The final match of the 2021 regular season against Indiana was the ideal setting for Senior Day for arguably the most accomplished senior class in Wisconsin history. Afterward, it was time to celebrate.

It also was the start of a wild, scary rollercoaster ride for Dana Rettke and her dad, John, who was a fixture at matches for five seasons.

“We win the Big Ten championship and we’re all going to go out and have fun,” Rettke said. “Nobody’s on campus because it’s Thanksgiving weekend and it was just going to be our team. I remember going to my dad and saying let’s go, let’s go out with the team. And he’s like, I don’t feel good. I was like, OK, what do you mean you don’t feel good? This is probably one of my last times in college, let’s go. I was kind of getting annoyed. It’s OK if you don’t feel good, let’s just go. Looking back, it was much more serious than I thought. But at the time, I had no idea.”

The next hint came the following week as the Badgers prepared to face Colgate and Florida Gulf Coast in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at the Field House. Rettke received a text from her dad saying he wasn’t going to be there. “I’m like, that’s strange,” she said. “He said something like I’m in the hospital, with a smiley face. I was like, what?”

The Badgers had no trouble sweeping both of their first two matches and Rettke is checking in with her dad before and after. “Everybody wants to know, where’s your dad?” she said. “I say, ‘He’s in the hospital. I don’t really know what’s going on, but hopefully it will just be a couple of days.'"

A week goes by and he’s still in the hospital as the Badgers sweep UCLA in the regional semifinals. After the match, she gets a call from her dad. “He says, 'I’m actually awaiting surgery.' I’m like, oh, this is interesting. OK. He sounded absolutely awful. He said they found something in his colon and he was awaiting surgery. I’m like whoa, what’s going on here?”

Two days later on the morning that the Badgers would face Minnesota for a berth in the Final Four, John Rettke underwent colon surgery.

“Quite honestly, I was a nervous wreck because there’s a lot that goes into having surgery,” said Rettke, who’d only shared what was going on with her roommates, Sydney Hilley and Joslyn Boyer. “There’s a lot of risk. I texted him before his surgery and I kept my phone on volume that night. I go to serve and pass. I go to the gym just to get my mind off of things.”

Rettke’s uncle Mike Peterson was monitoring things at the hospital and communicating with her and her sister Leah. Rettke goes to the pregame meal, but her mind is elsewhere. “I’m kind of quiet, not really saying much, a little nervous,” she said. “I told Kelly (Sheffield) and I’m about done when my uncle texts me and says he’s out of surgery and everything is OK.

"I was like, oomph, this has to be put behind me in this moment. You have to focus on the game from here on out. It took a lot of mental strength so that the only thing I could focus on was the game that night."

With all that going on, Rettke had 11 kills and matched her career high of 13 blocks as the Badgers swept the Gophers to earn a third straight trip to the Final Four at Columbus, Ohio.

But first Rettke had a trip to Chicago to make. She went to her apartment to pack a bag, borrowed the car of a friend and headed to Chicago because the team had the next day off.

“I get to Chicago and went to the hospital and surprised my dad,” she said. “He had no idea that I was coming. He was on pain meds and was a little loopy, but it was a good time.”

After spending about eight hours at the hospital, Rettke and her sister went to have dinner with their uncle, who lives about five minutes away.

“We go over to the house and my uncle says, all right, do you guys know what’s really going on?” Rettke said. “I was like, no idea. There weren’t any doctors that came in while we were there. My uncle says, ‘They removed a tumor from your dad’s colon and it was cancerous.’ I was like, what? How did this go from being a stomachache? The good news was that they got the whole thing out and he should essentially be cancer-free now.

“My sister and I were like, how do we even process this? I’m a very optimistic person, so I wasn’t going to dwell extremely too much on it. I was up really late that night because I needed to get the house ready for my dad to come home and get some things in order before I headed back to Madison.”

She got back the next day just in time for practice. “I think I was a little shaken up because that’s a lot to take in,” she said. “I think my teammates could tell, but I wasn’t going to drop this bomb on the team when we’re about to go to the Final Four in two days. It was such a crazy, intense mix of emotions.”

Those emotions were about to get another jolt a couple days later.

On the day before the Badgers would meet Louisville in the national semifinals, it was announced that Rettke had been named to the AVCA All-America first-team for the fifth time, the only student-athlete ever to accomplish that feat.

What wasn’t announced was that she also had been voted National Player of the Year, becoming the first Wisconsin player to receive that honor. That wouldn’t come out publicly for two more days, but Sheffield told the team.

“In that moment it was one of those things like, how does life work this way?” she said. “How do you have the lowest of lows and the highest of highs at the same time? I just think it’s a testament to focus and how great my team is, putting me in great positions all year with the setting and everything.

“I remember I was starting to stretch before practice and Kelly walked over and said go call your dad. When I called my dad and told him, I started crying and he started crying. How does life work out this way? I don’t know.”

John Rettke was released from the hospital the day of the Louisville match and was able to watch the Badgers for the first time in the tournament.

“It was a crazy, crazy journey,” Rettke said. “But it was really awesome. My dad has an awesome group of friends and a lot of them came down to Columbus to support and watch. In the end, it’s one of those things that I don’t even understand the impact of yet, but it was definitely a crazy time for my family as well as in volleyball. How can all of these things be happening at once? I just don’t know.”

And there were more crazy times to come.