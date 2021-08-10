Six questions about upcoming season for Badgers volleyball team

Sheffield: “This is an incredible sport. I think there are more females playing volleyball than any other sport. You go to some of these (amateur) tournaments and you see tens of thousands of kids that are playing. We’ve always thought of it as the Field of Dreams — if you build it, they will come. That was the case at Nebraska when they went from the Coliseum to the Devaney Center and how many people wanted to go and watch. They’ve packed it. Every time we’ve expanded our seating in the Field House, the fans have answered the bell with more and more people wanting to get in here. We’ve sold out every one of our matches the last few years and I fully anticipate these being sellouts as well. That’s certainly our goal. We want to be the biggest show in college volleyball. People come because the product is so good. I’m not just talking about UW, but the opponents that come in here as well, how elite the Big Ten Conference is. People are going to be entertained and they’re going to have a lot of fun watching high-level athletes. We’re really excited about the changes that continue to happen in the Field House and we’ll be able to get a lot more fans in here. Man, it is going to be loud this fall.”