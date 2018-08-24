MINNEAPOLIS — There were times Sydney Hilley didn’t quite know which way to turn.
That was true on the floor at the Target Center as she led the University of Wisconsin volleyball team to an impressive sweep of North Carolina in the season opener, as well as in the grandstand as she exchanged hugs and posed for photos with her extended blood and volleyball families.
Hilley, a sophomore setter from nearby Brooklyn Park, directed a multifaceted offense that hit .420 with just six hitting errors as the Badgers rolled over the Tar Heels 25-13, 25-18, 25-16 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
And afterwards she made her way through the throngs in the seats behind the bench, loaded with Hilley friends and family.
“Lots of hugs,” Hilley said. “I think I had 32 tickets from my teammates and some people bought tickets. My whole extended family came and a lot of my high school teammates.
“This is just awesome, to have this atmosphere in this big of a place. I know that no matter where we play we’re going to play well, but it’s just a little more special because it’s home for me.”
One of the toughest things for Hilley was to decide where to set the ball much of the night. But wherever she went with it, she could hardly go wrong.
“It’s crazy,” Hilley said. “If I was blocking on the other side I don’t know who I would block because we have so many weapons.
“When we’re in system I think we’re pretty much unstoppable with the tempo we’re running and the people we have on the pins and in the middle and even in the back row now.”
Sophomore Dana Rettke led the way with 10 kills, while sophomore Grace Loberg had nine, junior Madison Duello seven and redshirt sophomore Molly Haggerty six. Each of them hit at least .300.
“Offensively, I thought we were real efficient,” coach Kelly Sheffield said. “Syd balanced it out real well and got everybody involved, made smart decisions. She just did a really good job running the offense.”
That offense is being boosted by the return of Haggerty, who saw her first competitive action in more than a year after undergoing back surgery.
“Molly’s been out a long time so it was awfully good to see her get going,” Sheffield said. “She’s a baller. She does a little bit of everything. I thought it was a good first match and she’ll just keep getting better and better. I thought she was under control of her game and under control emotionally. Sometimes the anticipation of playing after being out so long can get you so wound up, but I thought she handled the moment really well.”
That was no accident, as Haggerty was determined to keep her emotions under control.
“I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long and for it to be here was just amazing,” Haggerty said. “That’s something I was thinking about earlier in the day, not to get too excited and just keep my calm. In practice I tried to practice this moment exactly and I think that helped me know how my emotions would be.”
Hilley said that Haggerty brings a variety of skills to the team.
“She does everything,” Hilley said. “Six rotation outsides are just so important to the team. She’s just so smart, she knows when to hit shots and when to go for it. Her ball control is incredible. So it’s really cool to have her back.”
The Badgers will be back at the Target Center to play Florida State today. And while it’s a long way off, they’d like to make a return trip in December for the NCAA championships.
“We’re hoping to start and end in the same place,” Hilley said. “That’s the goal.”
North Carolina;13;18;16
Wisconsin;25;25;25
NORTH CAROLINA (kills-digs-blocks) — Cox 13-5-2, Wine 0-0-0, Esterley 1-0-2, Atherton 1-6-0, Laufenberg 4-0-2, Bell 6-2-0, Jacobs 0-4-0, Moseman 0-1-0, Fradenburg 0-12-0, Clark 3-0-2, Hough 0-0-0. Totals 28-30-4.
WISCONSIN (kills-digs-blocks) — Hilley 3-10-1, Williams 2-0-0, Rettke 10-0-5, Dodge 0-3-0, Loberg 9-3-0, Haggerty 6-3-0, Bell 0-0-0, Dixon 0-0-0, Dodd 0-0-0, Duello 7-1-4, Clark 0-9-0, Hart 3-0-0. Totals 40-32-5.
Hitting percentage — NC .067, W .420. Aces — NC 3 (Bell, Jacobs, Moseman), W 4 (Hilley, Rettke, Haggerty, Duello). Assists — NC 27 (Atherton 25), W 34 (Hilley 27).