Climate change deniers and environmental scofflaws be forewarned, Tiffany Clark is coming after you. And she plans to do so with the same ferocity she brings to hunting down digs for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.
Clark’s immediate priority is to help the No. 7 Badgers (17-5, 13-1 Big Ten) realize their lofty aspirations this season, beginning with Thursday night’s showdown with No. 5 Minnesota (19-3, 13-1) in a battle for first place in the conference.
But with the end of her collegiate career on the horizon, the senior libero from Naperville, Illinois, is equally excited about having discovered her lifetime pursuit — helping to save the planet.
“I am so blessed that I’ve found something I can do for the rest of my life and be passionate about and have every day be a new adventure,” said Clark, who is working toward a double major in conservation biology and environmental studies with UW’s acclaimed Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies.
That Clark would end up on that path was far from a certainty. A self-described “outdoorsy kid” growing up, she also was generally clueless about the emerging climate crisis going on around her.
“In high school I lived in my bubble, pretty ignorant of everything that was going on,” Clark said.
That all changed her freshman year at Michigan, where she took a basic ecology course.
“I felt like a film was being removed from my eyes,” she said. “I was like, is this happening right now? The most shocking part to me was that I had no idea this stuff was going on.
“They were talking about global warming and I remember seeing this map of the world and seeing how much the temperature has increased and just being stunned. I remember walking out of that class almost depressed. Like, what have I been doing my whole life? How is nobody else seeing this and screaming out of frustration? This is such an urgent situation and I just learned about it.”
It’s one thing to find out about something, but a whole other matter to do something about it. Clark recalls being overwhelmed by it all at first.
“I was like, what can I do, I’m just a measly little college student,” she said. “But then I found out that’s what really gets me going. I’ve been passionate about volleyball and I got a really similar feeling. My heart starts beating really fast whenever I talk about it. I know I’m really passionate about this. I decided to pursue that in my major.”
She did just that after transferring to UW following her freshman year and over time has tried to use her position as a relatively prominent athlete to help spread the word, especially to the many young volleyball players who follow her on Instagram.
She posts environmental information with links to related issues and also has a Q&A section to engage with her followers.
“I get a lot of volleyball questions,” she said, “but when I get asked about the environment I’m happy to answer those and post it for everyone to see. I think getting the word out, especially for someone like me who has a platform, is just so important.”
She’s also more than willing to share ideas with her teammates, though she tries not to be too strident about it.
“If people want to talk about it, I’ll talk about it all night with them,” Clark said. “But it’s definitely not something that I’m forcing on everyone. No one really likes to be preached at all the time.”
Clark said she gains inspiration from class most every day, whether in a classroom setting or tromping around in the Arboretum in a hands-on field course.
“Honestly, every single class has something that really lights my fire and contributes to my passion,” she said. “Almost every other day I learn something completely new that I have to share with my teammates.”
She also recognizes that not everyone shares that passion and that many of the power brokers and decision makers actually are working to thwart environmental progress. That’s what has driven her to look toward a career in environmental law. She plans to pursue a graduate degree in that area, perhaps at a West Coast school.
“I wanted to go to grad school and study birds, just something I’m really passionate about and learn new things,” Clark said. “But I had this realization that you can have all the good science in the world but if you don’t have policy makers who listen to the scientists you’re going to get nowhere.”
While she’s frequently frustrated by the resistance to change, she’s also gained inspiration from events like the youth climate strike in September, championed by 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.
“In the early days of my major I would get so discouraged walking out of class,” she said. “What other major can you walk out of every class and say, well that sucks, I feel terrible?
“But now I feel more optimistic because I’ve seen the good that people can do. I was at the youth climate strike and that was just amazing. It brought tears to my eyes because there were so many people like me showing that they care. It definitely fills me up with a lot of hope.”