Schedule set: Badgers volleyball team opens Jan. 22 at home against Purdue

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team will open its delayed season on Jan. 22 when it plays host to Purdue at the UW Fieldhouse. The teams will meet again the next day.

It will be the first match for the Badgers since Dec. 21, 2019, when they lost to Stanford in the NCAA championship match. The Big Ten Conference decided to delay its fall season until the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big Ten teams will play an all-conference 22-match schedule, with teams playing the same opponent in back-to-back matches at the same site each week.

In addition to Purdue, the Badgers will play home series against Rutgers, Nebraska, Northwestern and Michigan.

Road matches will be played at Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Iowa and Penn State.

Each Big Ten team will also play home-and-home matches against a geographic rival, with UW facing Minnesota.

The Badgers will not play Maryland and Ohio State.

A 48-team NCAA tournament will begin the weekend of April 9-10, with the final four set for Omaha April 22-24.

Fri.-Sat., Jan. 22-23 — Purdue

Sat.-Sun., Jan. 30-31 — at Illinois