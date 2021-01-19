Roster breakdown: No. 1 Badgers volleyball team has lots of familiar faces, plenty of newcomers

Middle blocker

Rettke, a three-time first-team All-American and reigning Big Ten Player of the Year and Female Athlete of the Year, would have to be regarded as the favorite for national Player of the Year honors. After a hectic year in which she also played for the U.S. National Team, Rettke is rested and primed for a big senior season. Add in Hart, coming off a breakout season and second team All-Big Ten honors, and the Badgers have the premier middle combination in the nation.

Libero/defensive specialist

The biggest area of loss for the Badgers is in the back court with the graduation of libero Tiffany Clark and defensive specialist M.E. Dodge. Barnes, after three seasons at DS — two with Minnesota and one with UW — finally gets her chance to wear the libero jersey and has been among the most impressive players in practice. Civita, a transfer from Wichita State, where she was American Athletic Conference Libero of the Year in 2018, got off to a slow start in the fall as she recovered from her third knee injury but has come on strong in the past couple weeks and is expected to play a significant role. MacDonald saw limited action as a freshman but also has stepped up recently to put herself into the mix at DS, where Ashburn figures to play regularly. Reed is the most recent addition to the team, transferring from North Carolina, where she played in eight matches in the fall season. She is not eligible to play this spring.