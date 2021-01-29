Reserves shine as Badgers sweep Illinois in Big Ten volleyball match

What good is depth if you never use it?
Kelly Sheffield has remarked frequently about the quality depth his No. 1 University of Wisconsin volleyball team possesses this season. He put it on display Friday as the Badgers posted a sweep of host Illinois 25-20, 30-28, 25-9 at Huff Hall in Champaign.
Senior transfer Deahna Kraft and freshman Jade Demps made their first starts for the Badgers (3-0) at outside hitter in place of seniors Molly Haggerty and Grace Loberg.
Kraft, who played beach volleyball at Pepperdine, recorded 11 kills and seven digs in her first indoor start while Demps put away six kills with just one error.
Sheffield said the changes weren’t any reflection on how Haggerty and Loberg have been performing, but rather a measure of what he’s seen in Kraft and Demps, combined with a desire to keep everybody fresh and involved.
“We’re really not interested in leaving anybody behind,” Sheffield said. “If we can continue to find ways to keep everybody out there and getting game experience, that’s what we’re shooting for. Especially in the year of COVID, when anybody can get a positive test at any point, even if it’s a false positive, and they’re out for a match. We don’t want to be going through the entire season and then have to depend on somebody who hasn’t been in at the end.
“I’m not switching things up to just be cute or out of lack of respect for the opponent. Those two have earned the right. Everybody who gets in, they’re doing it day after day in practice.”
Kraft, who played only briefly in one match against Purdue last week, was excited to get on the court for an extended period.
“It’s so amazing having such a deep team,” Kraft said. “That was just a testament tonight of how deep we are and how everyone is so mentally focused when we’re called upon.”
Sheffield said Kraft and Demps both showed some jitters early on but they both got stronger as the match went on. He was especially pleased with Kraft’s passing.
“Illinois has a handful of servers that really do a good job and she came in and passed really well,” he said. “She was a little tentative offensively early on and with her block, but as the match got on she got more comfortable and more physical, trying to terminate as a left side should.
“Jade was hot and cold passing but really did a nice job offensively. We know what she’s capable of.”
Sheffield also singled out sophomore Anna MacDonald, who came off the bench and provided a spark in the backcourt in the third set.
The Badgers were pushed in the second set as the Illini (2-1) battled back from a 15-10 deficit and survived five set points before succumbing.
“We weren’t great the first half of the match but when it got right down to it we did a really good job of siding out,” Sheffield said. “I loved how we handled ourselves. Both teams were playing really hard and we found a way to squeak that out.
“The third set I thought we served a lot better. Anna MacDonald came in and really did a great job when she subbed in. She added some stability to us in the backcourt. There were a lot of people that had a hand in it.”
As usual, senior Dana Rettke had a big hand in it as she led the Badgers with 14 kills. Redshirt junior Danielle Hart had nine with no errors, hitting .750.