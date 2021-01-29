Reserves shine as Badgers sweep Illinois in Big Ten volleyball match

“I’m not switching things up to just be cute or out of lack of respect for the opponent. Those two have earned the right. Everybody who gets in, they’re doing it day after day in practice.”

Kraft, who played only briefly in one match against Purdue last week, was excited to get on the court for an extended period.

“It’s so amazing having such a deep team,” Kraft said. “That was just a testament tonight of how deep we are and how everyone is so mentally focused when we’re called upon.”

Sheffield said Kraft and Demps both showed some jitters early on but they both got stronger as the match went on. He was especially pleased with Kraft’s passing.

“Illinois has a handful of servers that really do a good job and she came in and passed really well,” he said. “She was a little tentative offensively early on and with her block, but as the match got on she got more comfortable and more physical, trying to terminate as a left side should.

“Jade was hot and cold passing but really did a nice job offensively. We know what she’s capable of.”

Sheffield also singled out sophomore Anna MacDonald, who came off the bench and provided a spark in the backcourt in the third set.