Reigning national champion Wisconsin volleyball team adds middle blocker

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a thrilling five-set NCAA title match to win the program's first national championship on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team made a significant addition two days after winning its first ever national championship.

The Badgers added Caroline Crawford, a 6-foot-3 middle blocker from Kansas, who had entered the transfer portal last week.

Crawford averaged 2.25 kills and 0.81 blocks per set as a sophomore in helping the Jayhawks to an 18-12 record. They upset No. 14 seed Creighton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Pittsburgh in the Sweet 16.

Crawford was the Big 12 Rookie of the Year and a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2020, and she was a second-team all-conference pick this season.

The native of Lansing, Kansas, was ranked as the No. 22 player in her class by PrepVolleyball.com.

She will provide depth in the middle for the Badgers, with the departure of Dana Rettke. Crawford potentially would have three years of eligibility remaining.