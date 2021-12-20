Reigning national champion Wisconsin volleyball team adds middle blocker

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a thrilling five-set NCAA title match to win the program's first national championship on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
The University of Wisconsin volleyball team defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a thrilling five-set NCAA title match to win the program's first national championship on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
The University of Wisconsin volleyball team made a significant addition two days after winning its first ever national championship.
The Badgers added Caroline Crawford, a 6-foot-3 middle blocker from Kansas, who had entered the transfer portal last week.
Crawford averaged 2.25 kills and 0.81 blocks per set as a sophomore in helping the Jayhawks to an 18-12 record. They upset No. 14 seed Creighton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Pittsburgh in the Sweet 16.
Crawford was the Big 12 Rookie of the Year and a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2020, and she was a second-team all-conference pick this season.
The native of Lansing, Kansas, was ranked as the No. 22 player in her class by
PrepVolleyball.com.
She will provide depth in the middle for the Badgers, with the departure of Dana Rettke. Crawford potentially would have three years of eligibility remaining.
Photos: Wisconsin volleyball brings title celebration home to its fans
Members of the Wisconsin women's volleyball team arrive at the UW Field House for an event to celebrate their national championship win Saturday against Nebraska in Columbus, Ohio, in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield waves to fans as they celebrate the women's volleyball team after they won the program's first national championship during an event at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Fans wait outside the UW Field House as they prepare to celebrate the Wisconsin women's volleyball team a day after they won the program's first national championship during an event in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Fans buy merchandise to celebrate the Wisconsin women's volleyball team winning the program's first national championship during an event at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Fans wait to get into the UW Field House to celebrate the Wisconsin women's volleyball team's first national title in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh speaks about the women's volleyball team winning the program's first national championship during an event at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Anna Smrek is introduced to the crowd during an event to celebrate the women's volleyball team's first national title at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Wisconsin women's volleyball team celebrate their national championship win Saturday night over Nebraska in Columbus, Ohio, with Badgers fans during an event at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Dana Rettke is interviewed by Jon Arias during an event to celebrate the women's volleyball team's first national title at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the UW Marching Band perform during an event to celebrate the Wisconsin women's volleyball team's first national title at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Dana Rettke is interviewed by Jon Arias during an event to celebrate the women's volleyball team's first national title at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Fans celebrate the Wisconsin women's volleyball team's first national title during an event at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Fans celebrate the Wisconsin women's volleyball team's first national title during an event at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Dana Rettke, from right, Lauren Barnes and Sydney Hilley celebrate their national championship with fans during an event at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Fans wait outside the UW Field House as they prepare to celebrate the Wisconsin women's volleyball team's first national title at an event in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Wisconsin women's volleyball team celebrate winning the program's first national title with Badgers fans during an event at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!