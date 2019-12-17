2017 recruiting class paved road to 2019 Final Four for Badgers volleyball team

PITTSBURGH — Kelly Sheffield has always most admired teams that achieve sustained excellence.
So even after taking the University of Wisconsin volleyball team to the NCAA Final Four in his first season as coach in 2013, he knew the real measure of the program would be in getting back, or even being in position to get back, on a regular basis.
It’s taken six years for the Badgers to make a return trip. They will compete in their third national semifinal Thursday when they face No. 1 seed Baylor at PPG Paints Arena.
That 2013 team was an underdog No. 12 seed that made an improbable run to the championship match in Seattle. The core of that team, built around All-American setter Lauren Carlini and middle blocker Haleigh Nelson, made serious runs each of the next three years but fell one round short twice and two rounds once.
But for the Badgers to move up into the upper echelon of the college volleyball world, Sheffield and his staff would have to recruit the next wave of talent that would extend that run into a new generation.
That was the 2017 recruiting class, this year’s junior group, which forms the core of this squad. And it all started with a commitment from setter Sydney Hilley, then a 15-year-old freshman at Champlin Park High School in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Her decision to try to pick up where Carlini would leave off sent a message that the UW program was not going to go away.
“I think there was an element that once she committed here, oh-oh, Wisconsin isn’t going to be a flash-in-the-pan,” said Sheffield, who had inherited Carlini from his predecessor, Pete Waite. “There’s another centerpiece here. She was really important.”
Hilley eventually would be ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the nation in PrepVolleyball.com’s Senior Aces. But long before then Sheffield could see she possessed all the characteristics he was looking for in a setter.
“She was the full package and you could tell that real early,” Sheffield said. “Some people are late bloomers. Other people you sit there and you see they’ve got the athleticism, the drive, the skill, the focus, all of those things.
“Everything mattered to her and she was going to be somebody that others were going to want to play with.”
Four other players ranked among the top 37 Senior Aces would follow Hilley’s commitment, giving the Badgers the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation. That group would include the program’s other centerpiece, middle blocker Dana Rettke (No. 8), along with middle Danielle Hart (17), and outside hitters Grace Loberg (19) and Mariah Whalen (37). Walk-on Riley Bell also was part of that class.
Whalen, who was the second to commit, was sidelined by knee problems for much of her two seasons before deciding to transfer to Cal Poly to play beach volleyball.
But the others in the class would form the center of this year’s Big Ten championship and Final Four team. They joined holdovers Madison Duello, part of another highly ranked 2015 class, and 2016 recruits Molly Haggerty and M.E. Dodge. They would be augmented by a couple high-profile transfers — libero Tiffany Clark from Michigan in 2017 and defensive specialist Lauren Barnes from Minnesota this season, along with current freshman Izzy Ashburn.
The 2017 class members have all more than lived up to their lofty expectations.
None more so than Rettke, the 6-foot-8 phenomenon who was named the Big Ten Player of the Year this year and later this week will earn her third first-team All-America honor.
Primarily a basketball player through her freshman year at Riverside-Brookfield (Illinois) High School, Rettke demonstrated the potential to grow into an elite player. But her pace of development accelerated beyond expectations.
“When we first recruited her it was like she’s not going to play early on in her career but later on she could be pretty good,” Sheffield said. “You could see some general athletic traits with Dana. I really liked her as a person. I liked her character. There was an eagerness to learn new things. She didn’t know what she didn’t know. But she wasn’t afraid to get in there and try things.
“Then about her junior year, you’re sitting there thinking, man, this kid could be a superstar if everything came together by the end of her career. Then when she got here it was clear that the timeline was being moved way up.”
Loberg, who played basketball and volleyball at Geneva (Illinois) High School, likewise was something of a developmental recruit. And, at least originally, there were varying opinions about her ultimate ceiling as a player.
“With Grace, she was probably the one there was a little bit of disagreement on with the staff,” Sheffield said. “Early on she hadn’t grown into her body yet and there was a little bit of awkwardness. But you could see that, she’s got some size, she’s a multi-sport athlete, she’s only a couple hours away and she’s somebody we need to continue to watch.
“The line was trending up with her. I liked her work ethic and that there was no fear from her. Her progression is probably what I thought it could be. Her better days are still in front of her and she just continues to grow and grow.”
While those commitments were the result of extended recruiting processes, Hart was something of a last-minute bonus after she decommitted from Virginia Tech after her junior season at Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Even though she played for his father-in-law’s club program, Sheffield had never seen Hart play before she reopened her recruiting, igniting a frenzied competition for her services.
“I think there were three other Big Ten teams that went over and watched her practice that following week,” Sheffield said. “You could see right away that this kid was going to be a special player by the end of her career. As I got to know her you could see the work ethic in her and the hunger to be really good. She’s been a perfect fit.”
And as with all the other members of her class, Hilley stepped up to help make a sales pitch to Hart. Just part of being a team leader, even before you’re officially on the team.
“I had so much trust in our coaching staff to go out and recruit people who would fit in well,” Hilley said. “Once they told me who they were interested in I made an effort to get in contact with them and if they were coming for visits, my family and I would drive down just to meet them and spend time with them.
“I think that’s a really big deal because these are the people you’re going to be playing with and you’re also going to be lifelong friends with. I’m just really thankful for the people we’ve got.”
