2017 recruiting class paved road to 2019 Final Four for Badgers volleyball team

Loberg, who played basketball and volleyball at Geneva (Illinois) High School, likewise was something of a developmental recruit. And, at least originally, there were varying opinions about her ultimate ceiling as a player.

“With Grace, she was probably the one there was a little bit of disagreement on with the staff,” Sheffield said. “Early on she hadn’t grown into her body yet and there was a little bit of awkwardness. But you could see that, she’s got some size, she’s a multi-sport athlete, she’s only a couple hours away and she’s somebody we need to continue to watch.

“The line was trending up with her. I liked her work ethic and that there was no fear from her. Her progression is probably what I thought it could be. Her better days are still in front of her and she just continues to grow and grow.”

While those commitments were the result of extended recruiting processes, Hart was something of a last-minute bonus after she decommitted from Virginia Tech after her junior season at Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Even though she played for his father-in-law’s club program, Sheffield had never seen Hart play before she reopened her recruiting, igniting a frenzied competition for her services.