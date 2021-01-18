Questions about No. 1 Badgers volleyball program heading into this week's opener? Kelly Sheffield has answers

Great expectations are nothing new for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.
After ending the most recent season as runners-up to Stanford for the NCAA championship, the Badgers enter the new delayed season as the No. 1 team in the preseason coaches poll.
There is good rationale for that first-ever top ranking for the Badgers, who return much of the core of that 2019 team and have added several newcomers that are expected to contribute.
That ranking is a measure of respect the UW program has earned in the first seven seasons under coach Kelly Sheffield. During that time the Badgers’ average ranking at the end of the season is No. 6 and they’ve finished in the top five four times.
With the unprecedented spring season finally set to begin Friday against No. 13 Purdue, Sheffield responded to five key questions about his team.
Is this team better, or capable of being better, than the team that walked off the court after the championship match in Pittsburgh 13 months ago?
Sheffield: We’re capable of being a better team. There’s still so many unknowns, but we’ve got a lot more depth and a lot more firepower. I think the players that left the program were really special players, but there’s not a position we lack depth in right now. We will have people who are not starting that we can bring in and we’ll feel really good about where we’re at. We’ve never been in that position before.
One of the big holes you have to fill is on the right side, where Madison Duello was a real stabilizing force. How would you line up your options there to take her spot?
Sheffield: The three people we are looking at to fill that in would be Jade Demps, Deahna Kraft and Devyn Robinson, going alphabetically. It’s a good possibility that all three of them will be seeing time over there and they’re the three that have been getting the most looks on the right side. All three of them are really different types of players. None of them have the experience that Madison had. Madison played a lot of matches for us and was in our gym for a long time. But these are three players that I think can be real impactful for us on the court, in different ways from one another. They’re getting after it in the practice gym and we’re still not quite sure how that’s going to shake out.
The other area of uncertainty is in the back court where you lost your libero Tiffany Clark and defensive specialist M.E. Dodge, probably your two best defenders and top two passers. How do you see your back row options shaping up?
Sheffield: Lauren Barnes has turned into a totally different player. She is playing at a really high level right now. I love where she is at. She’s got a chance to be one of the best bros we’ve ever had. Giorgia Civita is really going to be impactful for us. She’s starting to get her legs back and every week she looks better than she did the previous week. Anna MacDonald — I’ve been really pleased with how she’s looked since coming back after the Christmas break. She’s had her best two weeks since she’s been here. And our pin hitters, Grace (Loberg) and Molly (Haggerty), didn’t play back row a lot last year but both of them played six rotations two years ago and both are really capable, as are Jade and Deahna. So I feel really good. To be honest with you, I wasn’t feeling real good about it eight months ago. That was probably the one area I was most concerned about. But I think this team has the ability of holding the standard of what this program has done over the years in the back court. I feel really good about the progress we’ve made and the depth we have in that position right now.
You would expect players to improve from year to year, but who are the players that have made the biggest jump in their games, given the extra time between seasons?
Sheffield: We’ll go with the kids that have been here for a while rather than the freshmen. I would say the biggest jumps have probably come from Barnes, Civata and MacDonald. Barnes, since last year, the kid is on a mission. Gio got basically two days of team play in before Christmas, so what we’ve seen from her these past couple weeks is exactly what we were hoping we’d be able to get out of her. She’s just getting stronger and stronger and more comfortable every day. And MacDonald, I think that Christmas break really worked wonders for her. She’s come back comfortable in her skin and holding her own and is nipping at the heels of the others.
Among the many oddities of this season you have a Big Ten-only schedule with back-to-back matches against the same team each weekend, usually on consecutive days. How do you think that might impact your preparations and plans for these hockey-style weekends?
Sheffield: I think we’ll learn a little bit as we go, but you can’t overthink the room. You have to play to your strengths, get your team ready and they’ve got to go out and play. I don’t think there will be a whole lot of trickery and I don’t know how many big-time adjustments you’ll be making from night to night. Mentally, you’ve got to get right back into it and be ready to play, no matter what happened the previous night. You get swept the first night, you’ve got to come back with a fighting spirit and try to win the next one against the same team. And if you end up sweeping you’ve got to muster up the enthusiasm to play the same way on night two as you did on night one. And everything in between. The psychology might be a little different but it should be a little easier for the road team because you’re not hopping on a plane or a bus and going to a different city that night. It will be different.