Questions about Badgers volleyball program heading into this week's opener? Kelly Sheffield has answers

One of the big holes you have to fill is on the right side, where Madison Duello was a real stabilizing force. How would you line up your options there to take her spot?

Sheffield: The three people we are looking at to fill that in would be Jade Demps, Deahna Kraft and Devyn Robinson, going alphabetically. It’s a good possibility that all three of them will be seeing time over there and they’re the three that have been getting the most looks on the right side. All three of them are really different types of players. None of them have the experience that Madison had. Madison played a lot of matches for us and was in our gym for a long time. But these are three players that I think can be real impactful for us on the court, in different ways from one another. They’re getting after it in the practice gym and we’re still not quite sure how that’s going to shake out.

The other area of uncertainty is in the back court where you lost your libero Tiffany Clark and defensive specialist M.E. Dodge, probably your two best defenders and top two passers. How do you see your back row options shaping up?