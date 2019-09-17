UW came away from its summer tour of Europe with more than fond memories and an Instagram account full of photos.
The Badgers received an oral commitment from one of the players they played against on the tour, Julia Orzol, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter from Poland.
Not only did Orzol play against the Badgers, but she and her teammates got to spend some time together, with Orzol forming a bond with several UW players.
UW began recruiting her after that and watched her play with Poland’s U20 national team in the FIVB World Championships in Mexico. At 16, she was the youngest member of the Polish team, which finished in fifth place. She had nine kills in a sweep of the U.S. team.
Orzol had opportunities to play professionally in Europe, but decided to come to the U.S. and play collegiately instead.
Orzol becomes the second international recruit in the 2021 recruiting class, joining Anna Smrek, a 6-8 middle blocker from Welland, Ontario, Canada. UW also has a commitment from Lauren Jardine, a 6-2 outside hitter from Pleasant Grove, Utah.