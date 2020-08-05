One certainty for Badgers volleyball team: Practice starts Friday

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team will start practice Friday morning at the UW Field House.
That much, Kelly Sheffield knows. Beyond that, everything is pretty much still up in the air.
“There’s way more things we don’t know than what we do know,” said Sheffield, who is entering his eighth season as UW coach. “But we know we’ll be in the gym Friday, so here we go.”
Among the unknowns right now is when the first match of the conference-only season will be held. That could be settled as soon as Thursday when the conference coaches meet. The Big Ten has postponed the start date for the season to at least Sept. 5.
Sheffield is expecting there will be a 20-match regular season schedule, assuming everybody actually gets to the point of being able to play. It all depends on how schools throughout the conference and around the country manage COVID-19 pandemic.
That was one of the big takeaways Sheffield had from Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren’s news conference Wednesday.
“It’s like he’s saying, ‘here’s the schedule, but that doesn’t guarantee that we’re having a season,’” Sheffield said. “I think everybody is hoping that we have it. We’ve got to wait to see what happens with our communities and what happens when the students come back and how the teams and the staffs handle this.
“If we can keep all this under control we’ll probably move forward. If it explodes and teams have to shut down, it may get a little more difficult to move forward. The idea is, can we move forward and keep people safe? Can both of those things happen?”
The NCAA Board of Governors said Wednesday each NCAA division has until Aug. 21 to determine whether their fall seasons and championships should happen as scheduled. Division III canceled its fall championships.
The Division I volleyball final four is set for Dec. 17-19 in Omaha, Nebraska, but the path there could make some unforeseen turns. The usual 64-team field could be reduced and host sites could be reduced to try to limit COVID-19 exposure.
But if half or more of the conferences that plan to play volleyball cancel their season, the championship will be canceled. There are roughly 330 schools with Division I volleyball programs.
“We’re hoping that other conferences don’t shut down and that everybody stays with the Power Five schools and hopefully move forward together,” Sheffield said. "But if it drops below half, then we have to figure out what that means.”
The Badgers have the core of their team that advanced to the NCAA final last year returning, including four All-Americans. Sheffield said all his players are ready to go for practice, except for Wichita State transfer libero Giorgia Civita, who has some testing to complete first.
“The good thing is people are just excited to get in the gym and practice as a team,” Sheffield said. “We were running out of time for some of these decisions to be made for preseason to get this thing going.
“If your eyes are too far down the road, you’re going to end up being a stressful mess. I think the trick is, can you just stay here right now, stay present and all of us be grateful that we get to be together and get to train? Then we’ll see where this goes. That’s the approach that everybody has to take.”
