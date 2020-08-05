One certainty for Badgers volleyball team: Practice starts Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team will start practice Friday morning at the UW Field House.

That much, Kelly Sheffield knows. Beyond that, everything is pretty much still up in the air.

“There’s way more things we don’t know than what we do know,” said Sheffield, who is entering his eighth season as UW coach. “But we know we’ll be in the gym Friday, so here we go.”

Among the unknowns right now is when the first match of the conference-only season will be held. That could be settled as soon as Thursday when the conference coaches meet. The Big Ten has postponed the start date for the season to at least Sept. 5.

Sheffield is expecting there will be a 20-match regular season schedule, assuming everybody actually gets to the point of being able to play. It all depends on how schools throughout the conference and around the country manage COVID-19 pandemic.

That was one of the big takeaways Sheffield had from Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren’s news conference Wednesday.