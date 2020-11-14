North Carolina libero Sydney Reed transfers to Badgers volleyball

Sydney Reed, a 5-foot-6 freshman libero, announced she will transfer from North Carolina to join the University of Wisconsin volleyball program.

Reed, who was one of three liberos on the recent U.S. Women’s Junior National Team training roster, played in seven matches and 20 sets for the Tar Heels this fall, averaging 1.30 digs per set with four service aces.

It is uncertain whether Reed will enroll at UW for the spring semester or wait until the fall. She would not be eligible to play during the spring season because athletes can’t play for two schools during the same academic year.