North Carolina freshman announces transfer to Badgers volleyball program

Sydney Reed, a 5-foot-6 freshman libero, announced Friday she will transfer from North Carolina to join the University of Wisconsin volleyball program.

Reed played in seven matches and 20 sets for the Tar Heels this fall, averaging 1.30 digs per set with four service aces.

She was a four-year starter at Flint Hill High School in Oakton, Virginia, where she was a three-time first-team all-state selection and the Gatorade state player of the year.

“I get chills thinking about her because she is a special player,” Flint Hill Coach Carrol DeNure told the Washington Post in 2019. “She’s been at [Flint Hill] since the eighth grade and on varsity for four years. She’s an aggressive competitor that works really hard. She eats, drinks and sleeps volleyball.”

Reed was one of three liberos with the U.S. Women’s Junior National Team training roster.

Her father, Earl “Jay” Reed Jr., played football for Barry Alvarez at UW.

It is uncertain whether Reed will enroll at UW for the spring semester or wait until the fall. She would not be eligible to play during the spring season because athletes can not play for two schools during the same academic year, but she would be able to train with the Badgers.