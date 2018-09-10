DENTON, Texas — The University of Wisconsin volleyball team came up aces on Sunday.
The No. 2 Badgers rebounded from an upset loss to No. 15 Baylor on Friday by recording a program record 12 aces in a sweep of North Texas 25-20, 25-13, 25-20.
Redshirt sophomore Molly Haggerty had a career-high five aces to lead the way for the Badgers (5-1). Two of those aces came in a 5-0 run late in the first set as the Badgers pulled away after the Mean Green had pulled into a 19-19 tie.
“I thought we did a really good job of serving into space, especially Molly,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. “Five aces, no errors, that’s pretty good.”
The 12 aces bettered the previous mark of 11 in the 25-point rally scoring era last accomplished two years ago against Rutgers.
Sophomore Grace Loberg led the Badgers’ attack with 11 kills, hitting .455, and redshirt junior Madison Duello added 10 kills and hit .500.
Freshman Rhett Robinson had 14 kills to lead North Texas (3-8), which suffered its eighth consecutive defeat.
The Mean Green hit .433 in the first set, but was held to a negative hitting percentage (-.017) over the last two sets.
“That first set we didn’t play a lot of defense,” Sheffield said. “You don’t really like giving up .433 to a team at any point. They doubled up on our digs so we had a little discussion about that and I thought that our defensive intensity got a little bit better from the second half of the first set on.”
After faltering late in three sets against Baylor, Sheffield was encouraged by the way the Badgers finished their sets Sunday. They ended the first set on a 6-1 run, the second on an 8-2 run and the third on a 7-3 run.
“We didn’t finish the third set quite as well, but I thought we came on and finished the way we wanted to,” he said. “That was an emphasis today, trying to finish sets the right way.”
Wisconsin 25 25 25
North Texas 20 13 20
WISCONSIN (kills-digs-blocks) — Hilley 1-3-2, Williams 3-0-0, Rettke 8-0-6, Loberg 11-4-1, Dodge 0-4-0, Haggerty 8-4-1, Duello 10-2-2, Hart 0-0-0, Dixon 0-0-0, Shanahan 0-0-0, Clark 0-10-0. Totals 41-27-6.
NORTH TEXAS (kills-digs-blocks) — Robinson 14-8-0, Valerian 8-6-1, Williams 6-0-2, De Lara 3-0-0, Youmans 2-1-0, York 0-8-1, Haeussler 0-0-1, Brown 0-0-0, Petnicki 0-1-0, Hubbard 0-6-0. Totals 33-30-3.
Hitting percentage — W .330, NT .135. Aces — W 12 (Haggerty 5), NT 3 (Robinson 2). Assists — W 38 (Hilley 35), NT 30 (York 29). Att. — 615.