WACO, Texas — The University of Wisconsin volleyball team was defenseless against Yossiana Pressley on Friday night.
Pressley, a sophomore outside hitter, slammed her way to a career-high 32 kills to lead No. 15 Baylor to an 18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22 upset of the No. 2 Badgers.
The 32 kills topped her previous high of 24 set in the Bears’ previous match against San Diego and is five more than any UW player has ever recorded in the 25-point rally scoring era.
“I haven’t seen too many players like her,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. “Our backcourt couldn’t do anything. We got a few blocks on her but there were so many times that she was going up and over even (Madison) Duello and Dana (Rettke) and just hitting some ridiculous balls.
“She’s 6-1 and I don’t know what she’s touching but none of us are there. And more impressive is that she works the entire court so it’s really hard to get somebody that’s just sitting on certain shots. That’s one of the things I said early on in the match to our staff is why do they set anybody else?”
Rettke had a season-high 19 kills, hitting .571, and added nine blocks to lead the Badgers (4-1). Duello chipped in with 13 kills (.565). But the Badgers’ left sides, sophomore Grace Loberg and redshirt sophomore Molly Haggerty, had off nights, combining for 19 kills and hitting just .132 against the Bears (5-2).
“I thought Dana played with a lot of strength,” Sheffield said. “I thought she was awfully good. It was a tough night for our left sides. I’m sure that they’ll bounce back.
“I thought it was two even teams. Statistically, it was pretty close. But I thought they finished a little bit better. Their pins were playing with an incredible amount of strength and I thought ours weren’t always doing that. Hopefully, it’s a learned lesson.”
The Badgers will travel to Denton to play North Texas (3-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Wisconsin 25 21 23 22
Baylor 18 25 25 25
WISCONSIN (kills-digs-blocks) — Hilley 2-11-2, Williams 6-0-1, Rettke 19-2-9, Loberg 12-11-1, Dodge 0-9-0, Haggerty 7-6-0, Duello 13-3-5, Hart 0-0-0, Clark 0-19-0. Totals 59-61-10.
BAYLOR (kills-digs-blocks) — Pressley 32-8-2, Fanning 12-4-1, Philo 11-7-1, Lockin 4-10-0, Milana 4-0-0, Thomas 3-0-3, Marburger 0-2-0, Wulf 0-15-0, Sacra 0-0-0, Van der Mark 0-1-2, Hunt 0-9-0, Coleman 0-4-0. Totals 66-60-4.5.
Hitting percentage — W .294, B .293. Aces — W 5 (Loberg 3), B 5 (Wulf, Hunt 2). Assists — W 59 (Hilley 50), B 65 (Lockin 55).