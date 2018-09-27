MINNEAPOLIS — This Border Battle was no contest.
No. 6 Minnesota dominated from start to finish in sweeping the No. 5 University of Wisconsin volleyball team 25-17, 25-21, 25-15 Wednesday night at the Maturi Pavilion.
The Badgers (9-2, 2-1 Big Ten) were outplayed across the board as the Gophers (9-2, 3-0) extended their winning streak in the series to seven matches.
Sophomore middle blocker Dana Rettke had 12 kills and hit .370 to lead the UW attack. Redshirt junior Madison Duello and sophomore Grace Loberg each had eight kills.
But the Badgers committed 14 attack errors and hit just .221, their second-lowest mark of the season. UW entered the match leading the Big Ten with a .304 hitting percentage.
In addition to the hitting errors, the Badgers had nine service errors, five of them coming in the second set. UW also had a season-low four blocks.
The Gophers, who hit .386 for the match, were led by junior Alexis Hart (.609) and sophomore Stephanie Samedy (.545) with 14 kills apiece.
Minnesota used an early 5-0 run to take command of the first set. Samedy led the attack with eight kills on just nine swings as the Gophers hit .417.
The Badgers led early in the second set but the Gophers went on a 6-0 run behind the serving of Lauren Barnes to take a 14-10 lead. Despite the service errors, the Badgers were able to stay close and pulled to within 22-20 on a hitting error by Samedy.
But the Gophers responded with a kill by Hart and an ace by Barnes to stretch the lead to four. After a kill by Rettke, Minnesota put it away with another kill by Samedy.
The third set was no contest as the Gophers raced out to an 8-0 lead behind the serving of senior setter Samantha Seliger-Swenson and two kills each from Hart and Samedy.
The Badgers hit just .139 in the third set.
Wisconsin 17 21 15
Minnesota 25 25 25
WISCONSIN (kills-digs-blocks) — Hilley 1-6-1, Williams 3-0-3, Rettke 12-3-1, Loberg 8-4-3, Dodge 1-4-0, Haggerty 6-3-0, Duello 8-2-0, Dodd 0-3-0, Clark 0-16-0, Hart 0-0-0. Totals 39-41-4.
MINNESOTA (kills-digs-blocks) — Samedy 14-10-1, Hart 14-1-0, Rollins 8-6-1, Morgan 6-0-1, Pittman 3-3-2, Seliger-Swenson 1-8-0, Barnes 0-9-0, McGraw 0-13-0. Totals 46-50-3.
Hitting percentage — W .221, M .386. Aces — W 4 (Loberg, Rettke, Duello, Hilley), M 6 (Barnes 3). Assists — W 37 (Hilley 32), M 44 (Seliger-Swenson 39). Att. — 5,697.