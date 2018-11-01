Fittingly for the occasion, the University of Wisconsin volleyball team put a little scare into No. 3 Minnesota on Wednesday.
But in the end the Gophers proved to be frighteningly good as they held on for a 16-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-19 Halloween night victory over the No. 5 Badgers at the UW Field House.
In the process the Gophers (19-2, 13-0 Big Ten) survived a supernatural performance by sophomore middle blocker Dana Rettke, who had a school-record 30 kills to account for half of the kills for the Badgers (16-5, 9-4).
Even though it was in a losing cause, UW coach Kelly Sheffield marveled at the performance of Rettke and setter Sydney Hilley, who made a point of going to her at every opportunity, which provided Rettke to take a career-high 50 swings and finish with a .560 hitting percentage.
“I’ve been doing this a long time and that’s about as good a performance as I’ve ever seen,” Sheffield said. ”And it wasn’t just Dana, it was the combination of these two. They were fantastic tonight.”
And still it wasn’t enough to beat the Gophers, who extended their winning streak to 14 matches.
The Badgers did hand Minnesota just its third lost set of the Big Ten season, as they rallied from an early 10-6 deficit to convincingly win the first set behind seven kills from Rettke. The Gophers had lost one set in each of their matches against Nebraska, while sweeping their other 10 conference matches.
But after that it was Minnesota that was able to put together the decisive runs in each of the last three sets.
In the second set the Badgers charged back from a 12-5 deficit to pull within one point at 17-16, only to see the Gophers respond with a 6-2 run to take control as they survived a late rally fueled by three consecutive kills from Rettke.
The Badgers were up 13-12 in the third set before the Gophers took command with an 8-1 run.
The fourth set was tied at 15 before Minnesota ran off four unanswered points that the Badgers weren’t able to overcome.
“Just a little bit cleaner, that’s the difference,” Sheffield said. “There weren’t massive runs tonight. When I say runs, it was just a few runs. We had a tough time slowing them down and they had a tough time slowing a couple of our hitters as well.
“But you get a service error or not covering on a ball, just being a little undisciplined defensively. When you’re playing a team that doesn’t give you a lot of points, those things jump out a little bit.”
While disappointed with the loss, Hilley was encouraged by the progress shown since the Badgers were dominated by the Gophers in a sweep in the third match of the Big Ten season at Minneapolis.
“When we lost to them earlier in the season that was probably the most embarrassing match I’ve ever been a part of,” Hilley said. “We were just so motivated for that, to get into practice and get better. Even though we lost today, there were some moments when we saw growth from what we’ve been working on so when we get in there tomorrow I can’t wait to work because that just motivated us even more.”
One thing Hilley doesn’t need any more motivation for is to get the ball to her 6-foot-8 middle. Once Rettke put away a couple early kills, Hilley was determined to keep feeding her.
“That’s pretty much my plan going into every match,” Hilley said. “But once I see her get a kill, automatically if I’m able to, I’m going to get the ball to her. I thought our passers did a great job of putting me in situations where I could get Dana involved and (Tionna Williams) involved. Dana was just on fire tonight, so why quit going to her?”
Rettke’s previous highs were 23 kills and 46 attempts this season against Illinois.
“Syd was doing a great job of getting me good balls,” Rettke said. “She made some risky sets and it would’ve been really easy for her just to go to the outside and make the easy set, but she worked really had to get me good balls. That’s something I noticed about halfway through the match and I just knew that if she’s going to put me in that situation I had to make something happen.”
While it didn’t happen quite enough, the Badgers weren’t discouraged.
“Knowing we’ve still got work to do, that doesn’t scare anybody down in that locker room,” Sheffield said. “I think that team is playing as well, if not better than anybody else in the country. We still have to improve. But that’s the great thing. They’re forcing us to get back in the gym and train with even more focus and more purpose. We’ve got a month left to do that.”
Minnesota 16 25 25 25
Wisconsin 25 22 19 19
MINNESOTA (kills-digs-blocks) — Samedy 12-15-1, Morgan 15-0-3, Seliger-Swenson 0-6-3, Hart 12-3-1, Rollins 17-13-0, Pittman 9-2-3, Martin 1-0-0, Barnes 0-16-0, Nielsen 0-0-0, McGraw 0-16-0. Totals 66-71-6.
WISCONSIN (kills-digs-blocks) — Hilley 0-9-1, Williams 6-1-4, Duello 10-3-1, Rettke 30-3-4, Haggerty 3-15-3, Loberg 11-16-2, Whalen 0-0-0, Clark 0-19-0, Dodge 0-5-0. Totals 60-71-8.
Hitting percentage — M .272, W .296. Aces — M 2 (Seliger-Swenson, Rollins), W 1 (Clark). Assists — M 60 (Seliger-Swenson 56), W 59 (Hilley 56). Att. — 7,052.