Sydney Hilley’s message to her University of Wisconsin volleyball teammates was simple and direct. And effective.
After dominating most of the first two sets Sunday against Iowa, the Badgers were having a bit of a struggle in the third set. During a timeout with the score tied at 15, Hilley reminded her teammates of their bitter five-set loss to the Hawkeyes a couple weeks earlier.
“Syd said, 'Remember how it felt. We don’t ever want to feel like that again,' " middle blocker Dana Rettke said.
That reminder did the trick as the No. 9 Badgers finished strong to complete a sweep of the Hawkeyes 25-18, 25-13, 25-21 before a sellout crowd of 7,052 at the UW Field House.
Coming off an emotional victory over reigning national champion Nebraska on Friday, the Badgers (14-4, 7-3 Big Ten) might have seemed ripe for a letdown against the Hawkeyes (12-9, 4-6).
But with the memory of their dismal performance in Iowa City still fresh in their minds, there was no chance of that.
“That was a lot of motivation for us going into this match,” Rettke said. “We knew that that was not even close to our best level of volleyball, so that’s really what we wanted to do today, play our best and show them what we got.”
The Badgers were particularly eager to show they could play better defense than they did in Iowa City, where Hawkeyes outside hitters Cali Hoye and Taylor Louis combined for 54 kills. That task was made somewhat easier by the absence of Hoye, who had 30 kills in that first match but didn’t travel with the team this weekend for its matches at Minnesota and UW apparently because of illness.
The UW defense was able to shut down Louis, the 6-foot-3 senior who had a career-high 24 kills in the first meeting and came into Sunday’s match leading the team with an average of 4.04 kills per set. Sunday she finished with just five kills and hit for a negative percentage (-.067 with seven errors).
“Their lefts kind of ran roughshod on us,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said of that previous match. “I thought we did a really good job, especially on Taylor Louis, to hold her to negative. I thought our block did a really good job on her and discipline in the back court. I thought we came out with a really good defensive mindset and I thought our offense was efficient.”
Hilley, who shares the right side blocking duties along with junior Madison Duello, said they were determined to step things up after the loss to Iowa.
“After the last Iowa match, all the blockers went through a film session and it showed us what we looked it,” Hilley said. “It was like, wow, I never want to look like that again, not just against them, but against anyone. I think that Duello and I took that to heart and we were really proud of what we did today, but we still have a lot of room to grow.”
Rettke, who shares that blocking responsibility on each side, was likewise motivated.
“It was huge,” she said. “That match before our blocking was bad. That’s personally what I’ve really been focusing on, getting those blocking reps and making sure that I’m strong up at the net.”
Rettke also was strong at the net on offense, as she recorded 17 kills without an error for a .736 hitting percentage.
“She was on fire,” Hilley said. “When I see that I’m going to keep giving her the ball and that’s what I did. Hitting .739 is pretty good.”
Rettke had plenty of company as well, as sophomore Grace Loberg had 11 kills (.385), Duello 10 (.421) and senior Tionna Williams nine (.438). As a team UW hit .405, its third-highest mark of the season, with just eight hitting errors.
“They made my job pretty easy today,” Hilley said. “My passers were putting me in pretty good positions and I felt like I could go to anyone at any moment and that’s really hard for the opposing block to figure us out. I think we were really balanced and everyone did a good job and that’s what the numbers show.”